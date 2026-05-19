Young Filmmakers Tackle Energy, Economics, and Ecosystems in Global Video Contest

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Winners from across the globe announced today

These students both explain complex issues clearly and think creatively about how we collectively can build a more sustainable future.” — John Seager, President of Population Connection.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students from around the world are tackling some of our biggest global challenges, from energy demand to economic development and the protection of wetlands, in the annual World of 8 Billion student video contest. Population Connection announced this year’s 18 winners today, recognizing middle and high school filmmakers whose one-minute videos explore how population growth intersects with the systems that shape our shared future.

The middle and high school filmmakers created one-minute videos exploring the policies and practices that power economies, sustain ecosystems, and affect communities around the world. Nearly 5,000 students from 63 countries and 45 U.S. states and territories created videos for the competition, organized by Population Connection.

This year’s contest invited students to examine three critical topics: energy, economics, and wetlands. Wetlands account for 6% of the Earth’s land surface, but are home to 40% of all plant and animal species across the globe – and they play an outsized role in mitigating climate change. Energy, always a topical concern, grows in importance as the population grows – how we generate it, who has access to it and who doesn’t, its health consequences and its climate impacts. Students approached Economics by examining how people, communities, and countries decide how to use their limited resources to meet their unlimited wants and needs. See the winning videos.

Using concise storytelling and creative visuals, students explored solutions ranging from biodegradable fabrics and community microgrids to sand batteries and paludiculture. In just 60 seconds, the winning filmmakers from countries including Canada, China, the U.S., and the Netherlands delivered thoughtful insights and fresh perspectives on some of the defining issues of our time.

“It takes real skill to communicate a persuasive message in just one minute about urgent problems facing our growing world,” said John Seager, President of Population Connection. “These students both explain complex issues clearly and think creatively about how we collectively can build a more sustainable future.”

The contest is designed to give students the freedom to explore global issues that spark their curiosity.

“Teachers appreciate that the project is so student-driven,” said Pam Wasserman, Senior Vice President for Education at Population Connection. “Students choose their topic, conduct their own research, and then bring those ideas to life through storytelling and film.”

Winning students received cash prizes for their work. Each high school first-place winner received $1,200, second-place winners earned $600, and honorable mentions were awarded $300 each. Middle school first- and second-place winners received $600 and $300, respectively.

The contest is organized by Population Education, a program of Population Connection. Winners were selected by a panel of 57 judges including educators, filmmakers, and subject matter experts.

🎥 Check out the winning videos and meet the young changemakers here.

🌍 Learn more about the World of 8 Billion contest here.



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Population Connection is the national grassroots population organization that educates young people and advocates progressive action to stabilize world population at a level that can be sustained by Earth’s resources.

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