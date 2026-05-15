No Dice Offers Private, Judgment, Free Tools for People Ready to Reclaim Control From Compulsive Gambling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new recovery ecosystem puts blocking, intentional pauses, and healthy behavior swaps directly on your device, with no data shared and no stigma attached.No Dice, a private on, device gambling control app, is addressing one of the most overlooked gaps in behavioral health: the absence of low, barrier, anonymous tools for people who want to regain control of their gambling without entering a clinical program or exposing their struggle to anyone else. The platform combines access blocking, a mandatory pause feature, and healthy behavior swaps into a single ecosystem designed around user dignity and personal autonomy.For many people, the turning point comes quietly. Someone notices addiction to gambling symptoms long before they are ready to tell anyone or pick up the phone. Mood swings tied to wins and losses, chasing bets to recover what was spent, hiding account activity, and feeling a pull back to apps even when they want to stop: these are recognizable patterns that deserve a practical, private response, not a waiting list.One of the most common moments of reckoning arrives when a person realizes they have lost all my money gambling and the financial damage has become real and immediate. No Dice was built for exactly that moment. Rather than requiring a user to disclose their situation to a third party, the app allows someone to take a concrete step, right now, on their own device, in complete privacy.Practical action matters. Tips to stop gambling consistently appear in search queries from people who are motivated but unsure where to start. No Dice translates that motivation into a structured set of tools: blocking access to gambling sites and apps, inserting a mandatory pause that interrupts impulsive decisions before they execute, tracking patterns, and swapping urges for healthier habits. Users also control whether to bring in a trusted person through an opt, in accountability feature, keeping disclosure entirely in their own hands.For users on Apple devices, the question of how to block gambling apps on iphone is a frequent and urgent one. No Dice works at the device level to make blocking effective and persistent, closing the gaps that simple browser filters leave open. The app is designed to stay in place when the urge to override it is strongest.No Dice also serves family members and friends who are concerned about someone they love. The platform provides dual pathways, one for the person seeking control and one for the people around them who want to offer support without overstepping or creating pressure. Both pathways share the same foundational principle: control belongs to the individual, and every feature is built to reinforce that.The app is available now, and the first year is completely free. No Dice does not share user data with third parties, does not require a clinical referral, and does not ask users to identify themselves publicly at any stage of the process. More information is available at nodice.app.Compulsive gambling is designed to be hard to stop. The platforms engineering the pull are sophisticated, and personal determination alone was never a fair match for them. We built No Dice to give people a private, practical, and dignified way to interrupt that cycle on their own terms, at whatever pace feels right for them. — Chief Executive Officer, No DiceAbout:About No Dice: No Dice is a judgment, free gambling control app that empowers individuals to reclaim their lives through private, on, device blocking, intentional pauses, and healthy behavior swaps. Built around the principles of privacy, dignity, and personal autonomy, No Dice serves both people navigating compulsive gambling and the loved ones who want to support them without adding pressure. The first year of access is completely free. Learn more at nodice.app.

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