ONE Commercial Brings a New Energy to Kansas City Commercial Real Estate

ONE Commercial Expands to Kansas City and the Midwest through Realty ONE Group Esteem Brian Dieffenbach, Realty ONE Group Esteem COO Painting Kansas City Gold with Realty ONE Group Esteem

Backed by decades of experience, Realty ONE Group Esteem launches ONE Commercial across Kansas City and the Midwest.

Commercial real estate has always been part of who we are, but ONE Commercial gives that experience a dedicated platform and identity built for today’s market.” — Brian Dieffenbach

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Esteem has officially launched ONE Commercial across Kansas City and the Midwest, bringing a modern, elevated commercial real estate platform to a market ready for something different. While commercial real estate has long been part of the brokerage’s business, the launch of ONE Commercial establishes a dedicated identity designed specifically for commercial professionals, investors, developers, business owners, and commercial real estate agents seeking a more progressive brokerage experience.Backed by more than 60 years of combined commercial real estate experience among its team, Realty ONE Group Esteem enters this next chapter with an established foundation in brokerage services across multiple commercial asset classes. The brokerage serves clients across the commercial real estate space, including office, retail, industrial, land, investment, multifamily, and development opportunities. ONE Commercial focuses exclusively on brokerage representation and advisory services and does not provide property management services.Leadership at Realty ONE Group Esteem said the launch reflects both the growth of the commercial side of the business and the need for a more modern commercial platform within Kansas City and the broader Midwest market.“Commercial real estate has always been part of who we are, but ONE Commercial gives that experience a dedicated platform and identity built for today’s market,” said Brian Dieffenbach . “We’re creating a space where commercial professionals can operate with bold branding, collaboration, flexibility, and the support of a brokerage that understands both the business and the relationships behind it.”The launch of ONE Commercial also represents a deliberate effort to separate commercial real estate from the traditional residential brokerage structure. Rather than functioning as an add-on division, ONE Commercial was designed as a distinct commercial platform tailored to the needs of commercial agents and clients operating in a more complex and relationship-driven environment.Realty ONE Group Esteem believes many commercial professionals are looking for an alternative to outdated brokerage models that often prioritize rigid structures over innovation, branding, and collaboration. ONE Commercial aims to provide a more entrepreneurial environment while maintaining the professionalism and expertise expected within the commercial real estate industry.Built on the same culture and energy that helped Realty ONE Group Esteem grow within the residential space, ONE Commercial introduces a more elevated commercial identity while maintaining the brokerage’s core values of collaboration, accessibility, and long-term relationship building. Leadership emphasized that the platform was intentionally created for professionals who want to stand apart from traditional commercial firms while remaining deeply connected to the markets they serve.The launch positions Realty ONE Group Esteem to expand its commercial presence beyond Kansas City while maintaining strong local roots. Leadership noted that Kansas City remains the anchor market, but the vision for ONE Commercial extends across the Midwest from day one, with future growth centered around strategic relationships, experienced professionals, and evolving commercial opportunities throughout the region.In addition to serving owners, investors, developers, and businesses, ONE Commercial is also expected to become a recruiting platform for commercial agents seeking a more modern brokerage experience. The platform emphasizes professional branding, collaboration across markets and asset types, leadership accessibility, and the ability for agents to grow their business within a nationally recognized brand while remaining connected to their local communities."ONE Commercial represents the future of how commercial real estate can look and feel,” said the Realty ONE Group Esteem Leadership Team. “This is a platform built for professionals who want something more collaborative, more modern, and more aligned with where commercial real estate is headed—not where it has been.”The launch also aligns with the continued national growth of the ONE Commercial brand through Realty ONE Group. Realty ONE Group Esteem leadership said bringing the platform to Kansas City and the Midwest creates new opportunities for collaboration, referral networks, and expanded commercial relationships throughout the region.As Realty ONE Group continues expanding across the United States and internationally into more than 30 countries, ONE Commercial positions local commercial professionals within a broader network of business relationships, market exposure, and cross-market opportunities. Leadership noted that the platform combines local market expertise with the reach and recognition of a rapidly growing global real estate brand, creating additional value for commercial clients, investors, and agents alike.As ONE Commercial continues to grow, Realty ONE Group Esteem plans to remain focused on intentional expansion, experienced representation, and building a commercial platform that reflects the evolving needs of modern commercial real estate professionals and clients alike.About Realty ONE Group EsteemRealty ONE Group Esteem is a Kansas City–based real estate brokerage serving residential and commercial clients throughout Missouri, Kansas, and the greater Midwest region. Known for its collaborative culture, modern branding, and agent-focused approach, the brokerage supports professionals across multiple sectors of real estate while emphasizing leadership, relationships, and long-term growth.Through ONE Commercial, Realty ONE Group Esteem provides dedicated commercial brokerage services across office, retail, industrial, land, investment, multifamily, and development opportunities. The platform was built to support modern commercial professionals seeking an elevated and entrepreneurial approach to commercial real estate. For more information, contact Realty ONE Group Esteem.

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