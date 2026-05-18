Macomb's Free Kids Fishing Contest Returns May 23 With a Presidential Guest

47th Annual Scott Jennings Fishing Contest

The 47th Annual Scott Jennings Fishing Contest brings families to Spring Lake for a Memorial Day weekend tradition, now including a visit from Abraham Lincoln

MACOMB, IL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A beloved Macomb tradition gets a memorable new twist this Memorial Day weekend. The 47th Annual Scott Jennings Fishing Contest , hosted by the Macomb Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #189 in partnership with Looking For Lincoln and Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia , takes place Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Spring Lake Park. The event is free and open to children ages 1 through 15.Registration opens at 9 a.m., with fishing from 10 a.m. to noon. This year, Abraham Lincoln will be on hand to meet, interact, and fish alongside the kids, connecting the event to Macomb's deep ties to the 16th president, who visited the city during his 1858 Senate campaign and maintained a personal connection to the area.Prizes go to every child who registers. Awards recognize the top ten finishers in each age group by total weight caught, with a special prize for the largest single fish. The Scott Jennings Sportsmanship Trophy and plaque will also be presented. Complimentary food and soda are provided for all attendees.Spring Lake Park is a short drive from downtown Macomb, where visitors can explore a full weekend's worth of experiences. The Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia Map at map.visitforgottonia.com is the best place to start planning, with attractions, dining, accommodations, and more across McDonough County all in one place. The Scott Jennings Fishing Contest pairs naturally with a stop at Macombopoly , the larger than life-sized, app-powered board game experience set across the historic Courthouse Square, making for a full Memorial Day weekend getaway.For questions about the Scott Jennings Fishing Contest, contact Police Chief Todd Tedrow at 309-833-4505.---About Visit Unforgettable ForgottoniaVisit Unforgettable Forgottonia is the destination marketing organization for McDonough County and the surrounding region of west-central Illinois, promoting the area's history, attractions, and experiences to visitors from across the state and beyond. More at visitforgottonia.com.

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