Filmmakers Unite for INDIE VEGAS Film Festival 2026

INDIE VEGAS Film Festival Las Vegas Indie Vegas Film festival Laurel 2026

International and domestic filmmakers meet at INDIE VEGAS Film Festival for a celebration if independent film in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third annual INDIE VEGAS Film Festival was held at the Regal Aliante Stadium 16 & IMAX located within the Aliante Casino & Hotel in North Las Vegas. The four-day event began on Thursday, April 30th, and continued through Sunday, May 3rd. This year’s festival drew a large crowd of international and domestic filmmakers to Las Vegas for the festivities. The festival featured over 220 films, with shorts and full-length feature films from all genres. The festival featured a networking party as well as a post-festival awards party at the casino. “We celebrated the filmmakers' achievements with over 100 awards for their films and screenplays”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. Additionally, the festival featured an actor’s workshop as well as a workshop on how to finance an independent film. “Filmmakers were able to be candid with the audience through the many Q and A sessions held throughout the festival”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. For more information, and a complete list of films screened at the festival, please visit the official INDIE VEGAS Film Festival website at www.indievegasfilmfestival.com.

Some of the highlighted films from the INDIE VEGAS Film Festival 2026 are:

1000 O (directed by Barbara Peikert)

BACK TA LIFE.THOUGHT CHA KNEW! (directed by Maurice Smith)

CONTRADICTION (directed by Pierce Kafka)

FINDING THE LINE - An Exploration of Structural Integration (directed by Ales Urbanczik)

GHOST INVESTIGATIONS - Curse of Bermudez Manor (directed by Jared Ditman)

LA JESUS (directed by Richard Boddington)

OFF-OFF-OFF-OFF BROADWAY (directed by Tom Anastasi)

OUR FAMILY PRIDE (directed by Glen Evelyn)

STATE OF NEBRASKA v. CROTCHY THE CLOWN (directed by Benjamin Radford)

THE HEIRESS (directed by Lee Harry)

THE IN-BETWEEN (directed by Gary DeMoss)

THE SIGNAL BENEATH (directed by Leonard Smith)

CHILD OF DAWN (directed by Leslie Lee)

FERAL MOUNTAINS (directed by Terry Podnar)

THE MANHATTAN PROJECT (directed by Janet Walker)

CHEAP, SEXY AND SHOCKING! (directed by Janna Jones)

EDMUND, MY MAN (directed by Kim Rapoport)

DEAD EAST "Nippon Flight 319" (directed by Paul Alan Gober)

THE PROVIDER (directed by Mark Constance)

Indie Vegas Film Festival is an independent film festival based in Las Vegas, NV. Indie Vegas showcases films from around the world for independent filmmakers. Indie Vegas is a platform for independent filmmakers bringing together the filmmaking community of Las Vegas and Nevada. The Indie Vegas Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director and Co-founded by Peter Greene, Program Director. Indie Vegas Film Festival is a registered trademark, Indie Vegas Film Festival®, a registered trademark. For more information, please visit indievegasfilmfestival.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.