KETTLER, Biltmore Farms Break Ground on Belcrest at Biltmore Park in Asheville

Rendering shows future residences at Belcrest at Biltmore Park in Asheville, North Carolina.

Belcrest at Biltmore Park, a new 357-home luxury residential community, is coming to one of Asheville’s most established and sought-after neighborhoods.

Belcrest at Biltmore Park brings together the strength of an iconic local name, a premier location and the thoughtful design and quality residents expect from a community of this caliber.” — Bob Kettler

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KETTLER and Biltmore Farms broke ground on Belcrest at Biltmore Park, a new 357-home luxury residential community that will bring thoughtfully designed apartment living to one of Asheville’s most established and sought-after neighborhoods.Located off Schenck Parkway in South Asheville, Belcrest at Biltmore Park will introduce five residential buildings and a signature standalone clubhouse, further enhancing the neighborhood’s walkable, amenity-rich environment and close connection to Biltmore Park Town Square Belcrest at Biltmore Park, located at 311 Redbud Fields Way, will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with den options, with an average unit size of approximately 1,042 square feet.“This marks an exciting milestone in our partnership with Biltmore Farms and reflects KETTLER’s continued commitment to delivering best-in-class communities across the Southeast,” said Bob Kettler, founder and CEO of KETTLER. “Belcrest at Biltmore Park brings together the strength of an iconic local name, a premier location and the thoughtful design and quality residents expect from a community of this caliber.”Designed to stand out in the Asheville market, Belcrest at Biltmore Park will offer more than 17,000 square feet of interior amenities anchored by a multi-level clubhouse that includes a resort-style pool, resident lounge with billiards, library with fireplace, fitness center and studio, café area with an outdoor deck overlooking the pool, private co-working office spaces, pet spa, bike room and kayak storage.“Belcrest represents the next chapter in the continued evolution of Biltmore Park and a forward-looking addition to South Asheville,” said Jack Cecil, president of Biltmore Farms. “It’s within walking distance to Town Square and therefore offers a natural connection to existing retail, office and restaurants. We look forward to seeing this new community take shape and welcoming it to the Biltmore Park neighborhood.”Additional Belcrest at Biltmore Park features include:• Private garages• EV Charging Stations• Landscaped promenade with fire pits• Dog park• Sports court• PlaygroundOn top of it all, Belcrest at Biltmore Park will feature a 2,300-square-foot rooftop lounge and terrace with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.Construction is expected to take approximately two years, with completion expected in late 2028.Harkins Builders will serve as general contractor for the project.About KETTLERKETTLER is a vertically integrated, mixed use and multifamily focused investment firm, an award-winning real estate and land developer, and a property management company. The firm has over 49 years of providing superior capabilities across the development lifecycle; zoning/entitlement, predevelopment, leasing, and operations. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 25,000 multifamily units, 8 million square feet of commercial space, more than 78,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. region's premier mixed-use communities. Kettler is a top U.S. multifamily investor recognized for placemaking, complex mixed-use projects, workforce housing, the quality of our assets, a connection to our communities and delivering on behalf of our partners. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 30,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions. For more information, please visit www.KETTLER.com About Biltmore FarmsFounded in 1897 by George W. Vanderbilt, Biltmore Farms, LLC is a multi‑faceted company driving thoughtful economic growth across Western North Carolina. Originally founded as Biltmore Dairy Farms, that enterprise has evolved into a preeminent community development and hospitality firm. Today, Biltmore Farms, LLC develops and operates mixed‑use commercial destinations, master‑planned communities, and four award‑winning hotels. To date, the company has constructed over 2,000 single and multifamily homes. Most recently, the firm has partnered with several global employers to construct facilities and bring thousands of high-quality jobs to the area. Guided by a legacy of quality, stewardship, and responsible planning, the company is dedicated to enriching the quality of life of local residents by creating ideal settings where people and businesses thrive together. For more information, visit www.biltmorefarms.com

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