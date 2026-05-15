Financial Personality Jessica Perrone Launches Free HerFinIQ Money Meet-Ups to Help Women Build Wealth Confidence

Jessica Perrone of HerFinIQ

The complimentary virtual series gives women a supportive space to ask questions, stay accountable, and build confidence around money and investing.

There’s a different kind of confidence that happens when women stop avoiding money conversations and start building wealth together.” — Jessica Perrone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wall Street veteran and recognized Financial Personality Jessica Perrone is launching a new series of HerFinIQ Money Meet-Ups . These sessions are a direct response to a supportive group of women who, after completing her programs, have been asking for a way to stay connected, share their progress, and continue their financial journey together. The series kicks off with a virtual launch event on May 19, 2026, at 12 PM EST.The HerFinIQ Money Meet-Up serves as a high-energy hub for any woman looking for a place to start, as well as current and past members of HerFinIQ seeking ongoing friendship and the confidence to stay in the driver’s seat. By offering a " Free Pass " to this launch and subsequent sessions, Perrone ensures that every woman—regardless of where she is on her path—has a supportive space to grow as a Wealth-Creator."There is a specific 'glow' that happens when a woman gets her financial ducks in a row, and staying in that flow is so much easier when you’re surrounded by friends who are doing the same.” Jessica Perrone remarked,”Whether you are joining us for the first time or you’ve been asking for more after finishing one of our programs, these meet-ups are your home for ongoing growth."Known for her relatable, jargon-free approach, Perrone has become a sought-after personality for women who want to master the Language of Money. The meet-ups provide a consistent space for women to celebrate their wins, ask questions in a safe environment, and move forward with confidence.Event Details:What: The Launch of HerFinIQ Money Meet-UpsDate: May 19, 2026Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ESTLocation: Virtual (Zoom)Cost: Complimentary (Registration Required)"I am in every woman’s corner," Perrone adds. "We’ve seen women pay off debt and start investing with confidence simply because they had a community to share the journey with. Whether you’re putting on your 'Investor Hat' for the first time or the fiftieth, there is a seat for you at this table."Registration for the May 19th launch event is now open. To claim your Free Pass and join the HerFinIQ movement, visit https://meetup.herfiniq.com About HerFinIQHer Financial IQ is a financial education platform dedicated to helping women build confidence, clarity, and control over their financial futures. Through workshops, courses, and strategic programming, the company translates complex financial concepts into accessible, real-world action—empowering women to move from uncertainty to wealth-building with intention. https://herfiniq.com/ About Jessica PerroneJessica Perrone, AFC, is a financial educator and founder of Her Financial IQ. Known for her relatable, action-driven approach, she specializes in simplifying investing and wealth-building for women. Through her frameworks and educational programs, Perrone has helped thousands transition from financial confusion to confident participation in investing and long-term financial planning.

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