Heidi Solomon-Orlick Appears as Guest on Success Today with Jack Canfield ; Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX Affiliates

From Corporate Sales to Purpose-Driven Impact: Heidi Solomon-Orlick Advances Economic Independence and Leadership for the Next Generation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heidi Solomon-Orlick, Founder and CEO of GirlzWhoSell and longtime professional sales executive, guest stars on Success Today, hosted by Jack Canfield, aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode explores Heidi’s move from a decades-long corporate career to creating a mission-driven organization. Her focus is on closing the gender gap in professional sales while emphasizing economic independence, mentorship, and early career readiness, making Success Today an ideal platform to examine how reinvention can redefine purpose and long-term impact.

Professional experience and pivotal moments shaped Heidi’s path. Spending over 30 years in male-dominated sales, she gained a nuanced perspective on both the industry's potential and its inequities. Later, a significant personal loss changed her thinking about legacy and influence. She began considering how she might give back beyond traditional corporate achievements.

Rather than continue along a predictable path, she chose to innovate. An initial side project soon became a full-fledged platform. Its purpose: to equip young women with the resources they need to break into and thrive in professional sales.

As Heidi explains, “I wanted to play a small part in solving for a very big problem.” The problem of limited representation and access became the driving force behind her work, shifting her focus from individual achievement to systemic change.

This perspective is based on both data and lived experience. Heidi identified a consistent sales gap. Women remain underrepresented, especially in leadership roles. This lack limits both diversity and earning potential across the industry.

To address this, she created GirlzWhoSell Academy, a program that offers training, mentorship, and career-readiness support to high school- and college-aged women, particularly from underserved communities. Participants join structured cohorts and benefit from corporate-backed sponsorships. As a result, they see tangible outcomes: enhanced sales skills, expanded professional networks, greater access to internships, and increased confidence to pursue leadership pathways. These results help bridge the gap between education and entry into professional sales.

Jack Canfield highlights the broader relevance of Heidi’s work. He notes, “If you know how to sell, you can do anything; it’s one of the most fundamental life skills we’re rarely taught.” His observation reinforces that sales are not limited to business. It underpins communication, negotiation, and the creation of opportunities.

A focus on voice and agency anchors Heidi’s approach. She recalls a defining lesson from her upbringing: “Always have your own money.” For her, financial independence means personal freedom. This principle guides both her curriculum and her broader mission to help young women build sustainable self-sufficiency.

Her efforts go beyond career training and include personal growth. Through mentoring and educational materials, including three children’s books, she promotes confidence, community and genuineness. She also encourages young women to speak up for themselves and others and to trust their inner guidance.

Heidi measures success by contribution rather than status. She assists participants in building enduring careers and agency over their futures. In doing so, she redefines achievement as both individual and shareable.

This model reflects a larger shift in work. As traditional career paths become less predictable, independent opportunity generation is more valuable. Skills such as communication, adaptability, and self-direction are now foundational, not optional.

Heidi’s work looks ahead, envisioning a more inclusive and self-directed workforce. By equipping individuals with practical skills and inner confidence early in life, she helps foster a generation capable of approaching career development with clarity, resilience, and autonomy.

Success Today with Jack Canfield features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. The program explores the decisions, habits, and mindsets behind their success. Through personal stories and practical insights, viewers gain an intimate view of how guests overcome challenges and seize opportunities. It shows how they define success on their own terms. Tune in to be inspired and discover strategies you can use on your own journey.

To learn more about Heidi Solomon-Orlick, connect with her on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/heidisolomon1/ and follow her author journey on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heidi_theauthor/

Heidi Solomon Orlick: Closing the Gender Gap and Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders

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