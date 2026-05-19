AWAKE America Announces City-Wide Houston Rally with Dr. Michael A. Youssef and Special Guest Chris Tomlin

AWAKE Houston September 19, 2026

Thousands expected to gather for powerful call to revival.

The only hope for America is a return to the Truth of Scripture and a revitalized Church.” — Michael A. Youssef, PhD

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally respected Bible teacher Dr. Michael A. Youssef and GRAMMY-winning artist Chris Tomlin will join together for a high-impact evening dedicated to spiritual renewal.The AWAKE Houston rally will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, inviting thousands of Christians to “unite for revival”—seeking God for revival in the church and another great spiritual awakening across the nation.For Tomlin, who began his ministry leading worship in the Houston area, the rally marks a meaningful homecoming. His participation reflects a shared desire among many church leaders to seek a fresh move of God not only in the Lone Star State but across the country.AWAKE Houston marks the next major gathering for the growing AWAKE America prayer movement, founded by Dr. Youssef. What began as a grassroots prayer initiative in March 2020 has grown into a massive community of more than 550,000 prayer warriors across all 50 states, now mobilizing in person to call the Church to repentance and revival.“God is opening a door of opportunity in our nation, and we must walk through it while it is still open,” said Dr. Michael Youssef. “The only hope for America is a return to the Truth of Scripture and a revitalized Church. We are coming to Houston to pray, to worship, and to call on God for a fresh move of His Spirit that will transform our homes and our communities.”Previous AWAKE Rallies in Boston and Washington, D.C., featured worship with award-winning Christian artists Mac Powell and Tauren Wells, drawing thousands and engaging tens of local churches to reach their cities for Christ.“The Biblical pattern is clear: Revival precedes awakening,” Dr. Youssef said. “Revival is that moment-by-moment experience of a close, loving, intimate relationship with God. An awakening, however, is when the Holy Spirit draws the unsaved to salvation. When God’s people humble themselves in repentance, God moves by bringing an awakening.”As AWAKE America gains momentum nationwide, the Houston rally serves as a strategic moment for local believers to seek the face of God and reach their communities for Christ.Tickets are now available at AWAKEHouston.com Event Details:• Event: AWAKE Houston with Dr. Michael A. Youssef and Chris Tomlin• Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026• Location: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land• Time: 7:00 PM CT (Concourse Doors Open at 6:00 PM CT)• Tickets: Available now at AWAKEHouston.comTestimonials from Past Rallies:• “Many pastors like to appeal to the masses and lead them to believe a false gospel. It was refreshing to hear a convicting message about [true] salvation. It was amazing to see God moving outside just my local area.” – Grant, Virginia• “I totally lost track of what was important in life. . . . [AWAKE DC reminded me that] there’s nothing more important in life than our precious Lord Jesus and His coming back to earth again.” – Rhonda, Washington, D.C.• “There was such a true move of God. The rally shook me up and awakened what I had many years ago: my first love.” – Rosemary, New Hampshire• “I’m really glad the first rally was in my city. It provided a catalyst for us [Christian leaders] to work together at greater collaboration among churches and ministries as we seek to reach the city for Christ.” – Craig, Massachusetts• “I feel more alive in my faith after attending AWAKE Boston.” – Nora, Connecticut• “The AWAKE America rally gave me a sense of urgency to share [Christ] with others. I was empowered to be more bold in my faith.” – Belinda, MassachusettsMedia InquiriesContact Mike Tilley: mtilley@ltw.org | 404-809-4094About AWAKE AmericaAWAKE America is a nationwide prayer and revival movement mobilizing believers to seek God for spiritual renewal in the church and awakening across the nation. The movement has united more than 550,000 Christians across all 50 states in prayer for a Third Great Awakening in America. City-wide rallies gather Christians together in person to pray, worship, and advance the Gospel in their cities. AWAKE America is a ministry of Leading The Way with Dr. Michael A. Youssef, an award-winning global ministry dedicated to passionately proclaiming the uncompromising Truth of Christ in America and around the world.Learn more about AWAKE America at AWAKEAmerica.com Engage with AWAKE America on social media: Facebook | Instagram | X

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