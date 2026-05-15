Military Health System releases “Mental Health Guidebook”, an essential resource for those who serve

From the moment warfighters step into training, throughout their careers in uniform, and beyond, the Military Health System is “committed to preserving the health and wellness of those who serve,” states the MHS Mental Health Resource Guidebook, a new digital resource that includes all MHS mental health options available.

The MHS launched this new comprehensive reference guide to feature the various mental health services and resources available to those who serve and their families. “No one has to walk this journey alone. Together, we can continue efforts to break down stigma, encourage open conversations, and ensure that every member of our team knows how important they are to themselves, their friends, families, teammates, and our nation,” the guide states, echoing the emphasis on high-quality, accessible mental health support from the Department of War’s top medical leaders.

“Together, we'll protect those who serve,” said Keith Bass, assistant secretary of war for health affairs, in a March 2026 meeting of federal health professionals.

He underscored that mental health is as critical to readiness as physical health.

“Readiness is our central obligation,” Bass stressed. Staying healthy and ready includes accessing “resilient mental health support … These are not optional. They are essential.”

Every service member, from the first step as a recruit to a paved path as a seasoned leader, needs to know that help is always available, wherever you are in your mental health journey. Support services are here for you and your loved ones 24/7 — whether through a military hospital or clinic, your preferred health provider, or the confidential https://988lifeline.org/ (dial 988, then press “1” for the https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/military-crisis-line/ or the https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/). You can also text 838255 or chat from around the globe.

The guidebook contains pertinent information about programs such as the Brandon Act, where service members can initiate a confidential referral process for a mental health evaluation through a commanding officer or supervisor on any basis, at any time, and in any environment. The Behavioral Health Resources and Virtual Experience program, or BRAVE, provides video teleconferencing at facilities where mental health services may be in short supply.In your journey to better well-being, growth, and recovery, TRICARE is here to support you every step of the way. And that’s just a few of the MHS mental health resources available at your fingertips.

The guide features a QR code to view on your mobile phone, and features FAQs, benefits, websites, telephone numbers, and chat links, when available. Each of the services’ mental health guidebooks are also accessible through QR codes.

Sections and tools

The comprehensive guidebook describes resources in simple terms. Here’s what you’ll find covered:

· The Brandon Act honors Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Caserta who died by suicide in 2018. The act fosters a culture of support to create an environment that promotes help-seeking behaviors and to reduce the stigma for seeking mental healthcare. · Targeted Care provides the right mental health support for your specific needs, whether it’s an individual appointment, group therapy or nonclinical support. It starts with a preliminary assessment to listen to your needs and match you with the right resource. · BRAVE streamlines access to mental health resources, offering services like medication management, psychotherapy, and mental health evaluations. · inTransition is a free, confidential program providing assistance for active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, veterans and retirees who need access to mental healthduring changes such as relocating or leaving service. · Real Warriors Campaign opens doors to care to address a variety of mental health concerns.The campaign emphasizes help-seeking behavior, encourages access to care, destigmatizes mental health, and provides key mental health information. · TRICARE, the DOW’s worldwide health plan, has information on covered mental health services if you’re concerned that you or a loved one may be experiencing mental illness. · Psychological Health Resources Center has trained mental health consultants to help you access mental healthcare and community support resources in your local area. · Warrior Care Recovery Coordination Program supports wounded, ill, and injured service members in your recovery and reintegration or transition to civilian life. · Military OneSource mental health support provides confidential counseling, resources, and support to service members, military couples, and eligible family members to help cope with stress and address challenges head on.

For more information visit the MHS Mental Health Hub, and get resources designed to help at the moment you need it most.