Corps of Engineers awards $5.5 million contract for Lower Pool 10 restoration project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $5.5 million contract to Dubuque Barge and Fleeting (doing business as Newt Marine Service) of Dubuque, Iowa, May 14, for stage 3 of a restoration project in Lower Pool 10, near Guttenberg, Iowa.

Stage 3 of the Lower Pool 10 habitat rehabilitation and enhancement project will focus on the McMillan Island complex spanning river miles 618-619. Work includes island creation, shoreline protection, main channel dredging and overwintering backwater dredging.

Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2026 and be completed in late 2027.

Many of the natural islands bordering the navigation channel and extending into the backwaters have eroded and are disappearing. Record flood events and wind and wave action have resulted in the loss of these islands, their associated wetlands, aquatic vegetation and the shallow protected habitats important for the survival of many species of fish and wildlife.

The project was planned in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Iowa and Wisconsin departments of natural resources, and input from the local community.

Construction on stage 1 started in 2025 and is expected to finish in late 2027. Stage 2, which targets North Ferry Slough, cannot take place until stage 1 is completed .

This project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program. The program ensures the coordinated development and enhancement of the Upper Mississippi River system with a primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring. In the 40-year history of the program, more than 60 habitat projects benefiting approximately 100,000 acres from Minneapolis to St. Louis, have been completed.

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