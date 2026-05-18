TheBlueye Highlights Responsible Use of AI-Assisted Lottery Tools for Data-Driven Players

Lottery Wheel Theblueye launched AI world

TheBlueye publishes a responsible-use statement explaining that AI-assisted lottery tools can help adults organise selections and explore historical data.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheBlueye has published a new responsible-use statement explaining how AI-assisted lottery tools should be used by players who want to organise number selections, review historical results and explore lottery statistics without relying on unrealistic prediction claims.TheBlueye is an AI-assisted lottery tools platform offering lottery wheel generation , lotto statistics, jackpot tracking, historical results and number-pattern analysis. The platform’s public pages describe tools for generating lottery wheels, reviewing worldwide lottery results, analysing statistics and tracking jackpots.The company says its purpose is not to promise lottery wins or claim that artificial intelligence can predict official draw outcomes. Instead, TheBlueye is designed for adults who already choose to play lottery games and want a more structured way to build number combinations, compare generated tickets and understand historical draw data.“Lottery will always remain a game of chance,” said a spokesperson for TheBlueye. “TheBlueye is not designed to guarantee results. It is designed to help players organise their selections, explore historical information and use lottery tools in a clearer and more responsible way.”The responsible-use statement follows TheBlueye’s recent full-access opening after beta testing. In its earlier launch announcement, TheBlueye described the platform as bringing together lottery wheel generation, statistics, jackpot tracking, historical result checking, saved wheels and number analysis tools in one place.According to TheBlueye, the growth of AI tools in the lottery and gaming space makes responsible wording especially important. Some services may create unrealistic expectations by suggesting that software can forecast future lottery results. TheBlueye says its approach is different: the platform provides analytical and organisational tools, but does not present AI as a guaranteed prediction system.One of the platform’s main features is lottery wheel generation. Lottery wheeling allows users to select a pool of numbers and generate structured ticket combinations from that selection. TheBlueye’s generator page describes support for AI SmartScore, standard wheels, abbreviated wheels, pick games and ticket export options.TheBlueye also provides access to lottery statistics and results pages. Its results section allows users to browse lottery results worldwide, choose a lottery and view recent draws and draw history, while its statistics pages are presented for reviewing number patterns, frequency charts and other historical lottery data.The platform says these tools can help users make more informed and organised choices about their own number selections, but should not be misunderstood as proof that future numbers can be known in advance.“Responsible use is central to how we present TheBlueye,” the spokesperson added. “Players should understand that historical patterns can be analysed, but past results do not determine future lottery draws. Our aim is to provide structure, clarity and useful tools, not false certainty.”TheBlueye says it will continue to develop its platform with a focus on transparency, responsible communication and user-friendly lottery analysis. The platform is intended for informational and entertainment purposes and encourages players to treat lottery participation responsibly.Users can explore TheBlueye at:About TheBlueyeTheBlueye is an AI-assisted lottery tools platform offering lottery wheel generation, lotto statistics, jackpot tracking, historical results, saved wheels and number analysis features. The platform is designed for informational and entertainment purposes and encourages responsible lottery play.

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