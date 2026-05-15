ONDECOR LLC Launches Summer Refresh 2026 Collection: 50+ Peel and Stick Wallpaper Designs for Effortless Seasonal Style

Coastal Wallpaper Featuring a Watercolor Surfboard Pattern in Blue, Pink, and Orange - A431 Nautical Wallpaper with Japanese Inspired Waves in Blue and Beige - A464 Coastal Wallpaper with Palm Trees and Sailboats in Blue and Coral - D096 Coastal Wallpaper Featuring a Distressed Wave Motif in Teal and Beige - B935

ONDECOR LLC Launches Summer Refresh 2026 Collection: 50+ New Peel and Stick Wallpaper Designs for Effortless Seasonal Style

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONDECOR LLC, a fast-growing leader in the home décor space, today announced the launch of its Summer Refresh 2026 collection, featuring more than 50 new peel and stick wallpaper designs spanning coastal, botanical, and modern minimalist themes. The collection is engineered for effortless seasonal transformations — no paste, no commitment, and no damage to walls."Summer is when people crave change in their spaces, but nobody wants a renovation project," said Gabriel Batista, CEO of ONDECOR LLC. "This collection was built for that moment — pull off the winter layers and refresh your walls in an afternoon. It's design freedom without the friction."The new removable wallpaper collection draws inspiration from three distinct aesthetics driving 2026 interior trends. Coastal wallpaper designs bring breezy blues, sandy neutrals, and organic wave patterns. Botanical prints deliver lush greenery, oversized florals, and tropical motifs. Modern minimalist options offer clean lines, geometric shapes, and monochromatic palettes. Taken together, the collection provides a full spectrum of seasonal refresh options for any room.Every design in the collection is PVC-free wallpaper , manufactured in the United States, and adheres to ONDECOR's strict non-toxic, eco-friendly material standards. The company has served over 40,000 customers and maintains a commitment to sustainable production without sacrificing design quality or affordability."What sets this collection apart is the range," added Batista. "We've got statement botanical accent walls and subtle minimalist textures. Customers can go bold in the dining room and keep it calm in the bedroom — all from one collection, all removable."The Summer Refresh 2026 collection is available now at ondecor.com with free shipping on all U.S. orders. Each order includes a detailed application guide, and ONDECOR's customer support team is available seven days a week.

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