Obafemi Awolowo University Launches eCampus to Extend Accredited Programmes Across Nigeria, West Africa, & the Diaspora

Partnership with Astria Learning opens OAU degrees to working professionals and learners beyond Ile-Ife, with the first cohort scheduled for January 2027.

IFE IFE, NIGERIA, May 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗢𝗯𝗮𝗳𝗲𝗺𝗶 𝗔𝘄𝗼𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗼 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗢𝗔𝗨 𝗲𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮, 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮

𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘈𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘢 𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘖𝘈𝘜 𝘥𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘐𝘭𝘦-𝘐𝘧𝘦, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘑𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘺 2027.

𝗢𝗯𝗮𝗳𝗲𝗺𝗶 𝗔𝘄𝗼𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗼 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 (𝗢𝗔𝗨) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 to establish the 𝗢𝗔𝗨 𝗲𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀, a fully online platform that will deliver the University’s accredited programmes to learners across Nigeria, West Africa, and the diaspora.

The OAU eCampus advances the University’s strategic plan to extend quality education beyond the Ile-Ife campus while preserving the academic standards that have defined OAU for more than six decades. Every programme delivered through the eCampus will be the same accredited OAU degree offered on campus, taught by OAU faculty and governed by OAU’s existing academic policies.

Founded in 𝟭𝟵𝟲𝟮, Obafemi Awolowo University is one of Nigeria’s foremost public universities, recognised across West Africa for academic rigour, research output, and the generations of leaders it has trained. The eCampus is designed to carry that legacy further, reaching students who have not previously been able to relocate to Ile-Ife to study.

𝗔 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆

The OAU eCampus runs on Astria Learning’s education technology stack, including an AI-enabled learning management system with retention analytics, a 24/7 academic help desk, and the Astria Digital Library, which provides searchable access to over 170,000 academic resources with offline functionality for learners with limited connectivity. Online assessments are delivered through identity-verified proctoring to maintain the integrity of the OAU credential.

“𝘖𝘣𝘢𝘧𝘦𝘮𝘪 𝘈𝘸𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘰 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺’𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘞𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘈𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘖𝘈𝘜-𝘈𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘢 𝘮𝘰𝘥𝘦𝘭 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘦-𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯𝘦.”

— 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳. 𝗔𝗱𝗲𝗯𝗮𝘆𝗼 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗿𝗲, 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗿, 𝗢𝗯𝗮𝗳𝗲𝗺𝗶 𝗔𝘄𝗼𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗼 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆

“𝘖𝘣𝘢𝘧𝘦𝘮𝘪 𝘈𝘸𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘰 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘕𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘯 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘹𝘵𝘺 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘐𝘭𝘦-𝘐𝘧𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘴, 𝘮𝘪𝘥-𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘢 𝘕𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘐𝘭𝘦-𝘐𝘧𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘖𝘈𝘜 𝘦𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮, 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘺, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦.”

— 𝗗𝗿. 𝗝𝗲𝗳𝗳 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿, 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀

Through the OAU eCampus, the University will offer accredited undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes to working professionals who require flexible study pathways, open access to Nigerian learners in the diaspora, and grow enrolment capacity without large-scale physical infrastructure expansion.

The first cohort under the OAU eCampus model is scheduled to launch in January 2027.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗯𝗮𝗳𝗲𝗺𝗶 𝗔𝘄𝗼𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗼 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), located in Ile-Ife, Nigeria, is one of the country’s leading public universities. Founded in 1962, OAU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes across faculties spanning the arts, sciences, social sciences, technology, health sciences, law, and education. The University has a long history of academic excellence, research leadership, and contribution to national development across West Africa.

🌐 https://oauife.edu.ng/

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

Astria Learning is a US-headquartered education technology company that partners with universities across 19 countries to design and deliver online learning ecosystems, including eCampuses, digital libraries, and integrated academic platforms. Astria works with institutions on accessibility, affordability, and academic quality, supporting universities to deliver accredited online programmes to learners wherever they are.

🌐 www.astrialearning.com



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