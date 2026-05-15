JogPost Launches JogMiles, A Reward Programme That Ensures Cost Savings and Value for Every Client

The leaflet distribution company launches JogMiles, rewarding clients with points on every campaign, redeemable for future discounts.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JogPost, the UK’s leading leaflet distribution company , today announced the launch of JogMiles. The brand-new loyalty rewards program gives clients even greater value on every campaign they run. With JogMiles, businesses earn reward points automatically on each distribution they complete with JogPost. This can then be redeemed for meaningful discounts on future printing and distribution drops. The programme is a testimony to JogPost’s ongoing commitment to rewarding loyal clients and making leaflet marketing more accessible to businesses of all sizes.How does JogMiles Work?The JogMiles programme is straightforward and automatic. Whenever a client places a distribution order with JogPost, they collect JogMiles proportional to the size and value of their campaign. These miles are tracked against each client account and can be redeemed at any time against the cost of a future drop. There are no complicated tiers or sign-up fees. All clients are enrolled automatically and start earning from their first order.Built to Reward Loyalty:JogMiles was created in direct response to client feedback. Many JogPost customers run regular campaigns, such as monthly drops or ongoing local marketing, and the company wanted to find a way to recognize and reward that consistency. Rather than providing one-time discounts or generic promotional offers, JogPost came up with a program that compounds in value the more a client uses the service. The result is a reward scheme that genuinely reduces the cost of marketing over time.“We’ve always believed that great results should be rewarded. JogMiles is our way of saying thank you to clients who trust us with their marketing campaigns time and again. The more you distribute with JogPost, the more you save on your next campaign, it’s that simple.”- JogPost Founder.JogMiles- A Part of a Bigger Vision:Introducing this loyalty program is the latest step in the broader mission of JogPost to redefine leaflet distribution as a smart and effective marketing channel. Alongside its unique approach that guarantees 3x ROI and quality delivery to targeted postcards, the company keeps investing in tools and programmes that give clients a competitive edge. JogPost aims to ensure every campaign delivers real returns and that loyal clients are always first to benefit.About JogPost:JogPost is one of the top distribution companies in the UK, providing door-to-door delivery and hand-to-hand promotional campaigns. With a unique and quality approach, JogPost helps businesses of all sizes reach their target postcodes with confidence. Backed by nearly 20 years of experience, JogPost is committed to one clear goal, and that is to deliver real growth that makes a lasting impact.Contact Information:JogPostWebsite- www.jogpost.co.uk Email- support@jogpost.co.ukCall- 0203 4414949

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