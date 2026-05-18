FaceCrime Skin Labs Integrates Naturopathic Medicine With Medical Aesthetics

FaceCrime Skin Labs in Vancouver integrates naturopathic medicine with medical aesthetics, combining internal health assessment with advanced skin treatments.

Vancouver-based FaceCrime Skin Labs combines naturopathic medicine, aesthetic treatments, and wellness-focused skin care in one clinic.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA (BC), CANADA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FaceCrime Skin Labs , a Kitsilano-based clinic founded by Naturopathic Doctor Dr. Amy Wilson, is offering a different model for medical aesthetics in Vancouver by integrating naturopathic medicine into aesthetic care.The clinic combines aesthetic injectables, laser treatments, IV nutrient therapy, and regenerative therapies with naturopathic assessment of hormones, gut health, inflammation, stress, and overall wellness. The goal is to treat skin concerns as part of a patient’s broader internal health rather than focusing only on surface-level symptoms.“Skin is the largest organ in the body, and it reflects what is happening internally,” said Dr. Amy Wilson, Founder of FaceCrime Skin Labs. “Hormones, gut health, inflammation, sleep, and stress can all affect how the skin looks and ages.”FaceCrime Skin Labs positions itself as a personalized Skin Lab rather than a traditional high-volume medspa. Services include naturopathic medicine, aesthetic injectables, laser treatments, IV therapy, PRP and PRF regenerative therapies, acupuncture, and registered massage therapy delivered in a regulated medical environment by licensed providers.The clinic’s integrated approach allows patients to receive both aesthetic consultations and naturopathic assessments during the same care journey. Patients dealing with concerns such as hormonal acne, burnout-related skin issues, or signs of premature aging can explore both cosmetic treatment options and potential underlying health factors.Dr. Wilson says the clinic emphasizes consultation and personalized assessment before treatment recommendations are made.“Most patients come in thinking they need one specific treatment,” Wilson explained. “What we focus on first is understanding the bigger picture, including lifestyle, stress, sleep, and hormonal patterns that may be contributing to what they are experiencing.”The clinic’s philosophy reflects a growing interest in integrative wellness and consultation-driven aesthetic medicine. FaceCrime Skin Labs aims to help patients feel confident both internally and externally through a combination of medical aesthetics and whole-body wellness support.FaceCrime Skin Labs is located at 1765 W 8th Avenue, Unit 105, Vancouver, BC.For more information, visit facecrime.caENDMEDIA CONTACTFaceCrime Skin Labs1765 W 8th Avenue, Unit 105Vancouver, BC, CanadaPhone: (604) 676-1808Email: lucas@facecrime.caWebsite: facecrime.ca

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