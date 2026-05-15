IAOVC Debuts New Edition of The One Voice Minute© - “The Architect of the Atomic Age” - Enrico Fermi
The One Voice Minute video series - a quick and interesting exploration of the Italian American experience in America
Italian American One Voice Coaltion’s popular short-form video series highlights notable Italian American contributions to history and culture.NORTHVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, has released the newest edition of its informative video series, The One Voice Minute©, spotlighting pioneering physicist Enrico Fermi — widely recognized as “The Architect of the Atomic Age.”
Fermi, an Italian-born American scientist, created the world’s first artificial nuclear reactor and won the 1938 Nobel Prize in Physics for his groundbreaking work on neutron-induced radioactivity. He later played a pivotal role in the Manhattan Project during World War II, helping shape the development of nuclear energy and modern physics.
Written and produced by Frank Cipolla, the videos are hosted by Andre' DiMino, President of IAOVC, who frequently appears on television and radio advocating against the stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans and defending Christopher Columbus as an important symbol of Italian American heritage.
“I am honored to host The One Voice Minute© series and share the many ways Italian Americans have contributed to America throughout history,” said DiMino. “This edition highlights one of the most influential scientists of the modern era, whose achievements in nuclear science changed the world.”
View this new edition of The One Voice Minute© – “The Architect of the Atomic Age” on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvHHTefSDS4
About IAOVC
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 34-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
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