Apex Digitizing Marks Over a Decade of Trusted Embroidery Digitizing Services Across the USA and Beyond

Apex Digitizing Banner Apex Digitizing Logo Apex Digitizing work sample

Apex Digitizing delivers fast, affordable embroidery digitizing with free edits, free file conversions, and 56,000+ orders completed for clients worldwide.

We started Apex Digitizing with one goal — give every embroidery business access to professional digitizing without overpaying for it. Over 56,000 orders later, that goal has never changed.” — Apex Digitizing Team

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apex Digitizing, a Houston-based company offering professional embroidery digitizing services to businesses across the United States and internationally, is proud to celebrate more than ten years of delivering precision digitizing solutions to apparel decorators, uniform suppliers, sports brands, and custom merchandise companies worldwide.

Founded with a simple promise — high quality at a price that makes sense — Apex Digitizing has grown from a small digitizing operation into one of the most recognized names in the industry. Today, the company serves thousands of clients ranging from independent embroiderers and small print shops to large-scale apparel manufacturers and corporate uniform programs.

A Full Suite of Digitizing and Patch Services Under One Roof

Unlike many services that specialize in only one format, Apex Digitizing handles the complete range of embroidery and decoration needs. Their service lineup includes embroidery digitizing for left chest logos, cap and hat designs, jacket backs, and full-size artwork — all converted into machine-ready files compatible with every major embroidery format on the market.

Beyond digitizing, the company also produces custom embroidered patches including leather patches and PVC patches — giving clients a one-stop solution for their branding and decoration projects. Their in-house team handles logo cleanups, redraws, and full artwork preparation for clients who need files ready before digitizing begins.

No Hidden Costs — Minor Edits and File Conversions Always Free

One of the things clients appreciate most about working with Apex Digitizing is the transparency in pricing. Minor editing on any completed order is included at no additional charge — something that saves clients both time and money when small adjustments are needed after the initial delivery. Similarly, machine file format conversions are always free, meaning clients who switch embroidery machines or need files in multiple formats never get charged extra for the conversion.

For clients whose artwork needs preparation before digitizing can begin, the company's in-house vector art conversion team handles everything from simple logo redraws to complex multi-color artwork cleanups — ensuring that every design is production-ready before it ever reaches the digitizing stage.

Rush Turnaround Without the Rush Pricing

Turnaround speed is another area where Apex Digitizing stands apart. Standard orders are typically completed within four to six hours, and rush jobs are handled in as little as two to three hours at no additional cost. For businesses running tight production schedules, this kind of reliability is difficult to find elsewhere.

Pricing starts at a flat $15 for left chest and cap designs regardless of stitch count — one of the most competitive rates available. Mid-size designs from five to seven inches are priced between $20 and $45 depending on complexity, while jacket back designs run from $25 to $75. Bulk order discounts are also available for businesses that place volume digitizing work regularly.

What Clients Are Saying

"Apex Digitizing consistently delivers top-quality digitization services. Their team handles rush orders efficiently and without any drama. I highly recommend their services." — DigiStitch Embroidery

"We consistently turn to Apex Digitizing for our embroidery digitization needs. They deliver flawless work within the requested timeframe, every single time." — Squeegee Bros INC

Serving Clients Across the USA and Internationally

While Apex Digitizing has its roots in the United States market, the company now regularly receives orders from clients in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries where demand for professional embroidery digitizing continues to grow. Their online ordering system makes it simple for international customers to submit artwork, receive quotes, and get files back within hours — regardless of time zone.

The platform supports secure payments via PayPal and all major credit cards. Returning clients can arrange weekly, bi-monthly, or monthly payment schedules — a flexibility that has been particularly popular with busy embroidery shops that prefer to consolidate multiple orders under a single invoice.

About Apex Digitizing

Apex Digitizing is a professionally registered embroidery digitizing company based in Houston, Texas. With over ten years in business, the company has completed more than 56,000 orders for 9,500+ clients across the United States and internationally. Services include embroidery digitizing, vector art conversion, custom embroidered patches, leather patches, and PVC patches. All orders include free minor editing and free machine file format conversions. Apex Digitizing is known for its flat-rate pricing, fast turnaround times, and a no-compromise approach to quality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.