Go Gray in May for Brain Cancer Awareness - Surviving and Thriving: The Sam Kell Story

Sam Kell, a young survivor of grade IV glioblastoma, is the son of New Day's co-founder Gina Kell Spehn The news of Sam’s recurrence, along with his message of hope spread quickly and inspired a group of friends rallied to host “Sam’s Game” at Oakland University’s O’Rena.

Sam was diagnosed in 2015 at the age of 14. With medical advancements, a supportive community and his strong faith, Sam has thrived against overwhelming odds.

Our losses aren’t merely endings, and our victories not meant for dwelling – they are a starting point for the better version of ourselves yet to come.” — Sam Kell, glioblastoma survivor

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Brain Cancer Awareness Month, here is the miraculous story of Sam Kell, a young survivor of grade IV glioblastoma (an aggressive form of brain cancer) and the son of New Day Foundation for Families ' co-founder Gina Kell Spehn.Sam was diagnosed in 2015 at the age of 14, as a high school freshman. With medical advancements, a supportive community, and his strong faith, Sam has thrived against overwhelming odds.Knowing the life expectancy for stage IV brain cancer is just 14 months, Sam’s family and medical teams sought an unconventional treatment plan. Read about Sam’s medical journey here.Throughout high school, Sam was surrounded with love and encouragement from his parents, siblings, teachers, coaches and friends. His Christian faith and his love for the game of basketball inspired him to persevere during difficult times. On January 12, 2017, exactly 14 months after Sam’s diagnosis, his doctor called to share some difficult news… it appeared that Sam was having an aggressive recurrence of his brain cancer. He was given 3-6 months to live. That night, Sam and his mom read their daily devotion together, as they had every night since his diagnosis. This was part of the message:“It’s crucial to remember that what you can see of reality is only a very small piece of the whole. When Elijah was deeply discouraged, he said he was the only one who had remained faithful. Yet there were thousands in Israel who had not bowed down to Baal. Elijah was blinded by his isolation and his discouragement. Similarly, Elisha’s servant was terrified because he couldn’t see what Elisha saw: horses and chariots of fire all around to protect them from enemy forces. Beloved, not only am I with you, but I have unlimited resources to help you."So look beyond the way things appear and take courage.”On the heels of devastating news, the message of this devotional reading gave them peace that night, and the ability to rest. They were reminded to “look beyond what they could see and take courage.” This unexpected message helped Sam and his family hold on to hope, place their trust in God, and inspired others to have courage and live in the present moment, one day at a time.The news of Sam’s recurrence, along with his message of hope spread quickly and inspired a group of friends to host “Sam’s Game” at Oakland University’s O’Rena. This “Kids vs. Old Guys” game brought together the community to encourage Sam and provide support for other families in the community who were facing a cancer diagnosis. Proceeds from the game benefitted New Day Foundation for Families, which provides vital resources to cancer patients who are also struggling with financial and emotional distress.Detroit Pistons players Reggie Jackson and Stanley Johnson, along with their mascot, Hooper, showed up to coach the kids team. There were high school cheerleaders, a drum line, local media support and hundreds of spectators cheering them on. The game went into overtime and as time ran out on the clock, Sam made the last shot, launching a three pointer to win the game for the kids team!After months of close monitoring by several doctors at MOTT in Ann Arbor and Lurie Children’s Hospital and the Proton Center in Chicago, it was discovered that Sam’s cancer had not returned. Rather, the lesions and other side-effects were caused by proton beam radiation which caused other health concerns, but not a terminal diagnosis. It turns out, “what they could see of reality was only a very small piece of the whole!”Sam went on to graduate from Stoney Creek High School in 2019 and shared a powerful commencement speech. The same year, he was given an honorary ESPY Award for demonstrating courage in the face of adversity and using the game of basketball to inspire others who are battling cancer. He was nominated by Justin Rose and Brad Galli from WXYZ who presented him with the award at the O’Rena two years after his game-winning shot.As Sam said in his commencement speech, “Our losses aren’t merely endings, and our victories not meant for dwelling – they are a starting point for the better version of ourselves yet to come.” Sam is a proud graduate of Oakland University and is now working for Nebo Lending. He continues to inspire others on social media by shooting 100 free throws every day until he makes all 100.

Commencement Speech by brain cancer survivor Sam Kell

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