Comer and Gill Investigate Businesses Exploiting U.S. Immigration Law to Profit from Birth Tourism

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Representative Brandon Gill (R-Texas), the Chairman of the Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses, today sent four letters to U.S. entities and businesses that are engaged in and profit from birth tourism. These firms are exploiting birthright citizenship by explicitly marketing their maternity services to foreign expectant mothers who take advantage of the U.S. immigration system to give birth in the U.S., which gives their child U.S. citizenship.

“Birth tourism should never be big business in the United States. This tactic exploits U.S. immigration law, and those who willfully mispresent their intentions to temporarily come to the U.S. are breaking the law. The birth tourism industry is growing, and there are businesses that are flat out marketing it to foreign nationals. Most foreign nationals exploiting our immigration system in this way are from China and Russia, which raises national security concerns. We are calling on several businesses who are aiding foreign nationals to provide information to the Oversight Committee,” said Chairman Comer.

Analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies in 2020 estimated that nearly 26,000 babies were born to women on tourist visas annually. A more recent estimate reports that approximately 70,000 births are attributable to temporary visitors in 2023 alone. In January 2025, President Trump issued an executive order limiting birthright citizenship and it is pending a final ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. Doctores Para Ti, Have My Baby in Miami, International Maternity Services, and Dr. Athhiya Javid – recipients of the letters sent by the lawmakers today – all advertise for birth tourism on their websites.

“It should appall every American to know that there is a thriving birth tourism economy on our soil, perpetuated by foreign nationals who undermine our sovereignty and have no regard for our rule of law,” said Task Force Chairman Gill. “Our task force is demanding answers from the business who aid and abet this threat to our national security.”

Read the letters here: