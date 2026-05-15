Dylan Medler presented with the Richard Mille Award during 2026 Miami Formula 1 Race

Dylan Medler presented with the Richard Mille Award May 2026 Dylan Medler presented with the Richard Mille Award May 2026

Dylan Medler was presented with the Richard Mille award for setting the fastest lap and holding the track record at the Miami International Autodrome.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferrari race car driver Dylan Medler was presented with the Richard Mille award during the 2026 Miami Formula 1 race for setting the fastest lap and holding the track record at the Miami International Autodrome.The Miami International Autodrome is Medler’s home track. Medler recently won the SRO GT America Opening Drive at the Miami International Autodrome.Medler is competing in the 2026 racing season in GT World Challenge Europe as well as the Italian GT Championship with Rinaldi Racing driving a Ferrari 296 GT3 race car. These are two of the most competitive and prestigious GT championships in the world.Medler and his co-driver Alessandro Balzan are currently leading the Italian GT Endurance Championship after a sensational win in at the season opener in Misano.Follow Dylan on Instagram ( @dylan.medler

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.