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Newport Beach, CA — OC Wellness: Michael Grossman, MD offers functional and integrative medicine services in Newport Beach, combining traditional medical practice with holistic therapies to address chronic health conditions, hormonal imbalances, and age-related concerns. Led by Dr. Michael J. Grossman, who brings more than 40 years of medical experience, the clinic focuses on identifying and treating the root causes of health issues rather than managing symptoms alone.

OC Wellness provides services including Hormone Replacement Therapy, regenerative medicine, health treatments, IV nutrient therapy, weight loss programs, peptide therapy, nutritional counseling, and allergy testing. The clinic treats patients dealing with chronic fatigue, hormone imbalance, and inflammation.

“Our goal is to combine traditional medicine with natural and holistic approaches so we can address what is actually driving a patient’s health concerns,” said Michael Grossman, MD. “After more than four decades in medicine, I’ve seen how treating root causes rather than just symptoms can make a meaningful difference in how people feel and function day to day.”

Functional Medicine Centered on Root Causes

OC Wellness structures its care around functional medicine principles, involving detailed evaluation of each patient’s health history, lab work, and lifestyle factors. This approach is designed to identify underlying contributors to chronic conditions — such as hormonal deficiencies, nutritional gaps, or systemic inflammation. Patients receive individualized treatment plans based on their specific findings.

Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy

A central component of the clinic’s offerings is bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy for both men and women. Hormonal changes associated with aging can contribute to fatigue, mood shifts, weight gain, and reduced vitality. OC Wellness tailors treatment plans to each patient’s hormonal profile as part of its integrative approach.

Non-Surgical Health Treatments

For men, OC Wellness offers the P-Shot for men and Gainswave therapy as treatments for prp for erectile dysfunction Newport Beach. For women, the O-Shot is available as a non-surgical option. These treatments use regenerative techniques and are administered in the clinic setting.

Regenerative and Supportive Therapies

OC Wellness also provides joint pain treatment using platelet-rich plasma, IV nutrient therapy, anti aging wellness clinic services through peptide therapy, and structured weight loss programs. Nutritional counseling and allergy testing round out the clinic’s offerings, allowing multiple aspects of a patient’s health to be addressed within a single practice. Each service is selected based on the individual patient’s evaluation.

About OC Wellness

OC Wellness is a functional and integrative medicine clinic in Newport Beach, California, led by Michael J. Grossman, MD. With more than 40 years of medical experience, Dr. Grossman combines traditional medical care with holistic therapies to help patients address chronic health conditions and support long-term wellness. More information is available at https://www.ocwellness.com/.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q1: Who leads OC Wellness and what is their medical background?

A: OC Wellness is led by Michael J. Grossman, MD, an anti-aging specialist with more than 40 years of medical experience. Dr. Grossman combines traditional medical practice with holistic therapies to identify and treat the root causes of chronic health conditions.

Q2: What is the functional medicine approach used at OC Wellness?

A: The clinic’s functional medicine approach involves a detailed evaluation of a patient’s health history, lab work, and lifestyle factors. This process is designed to create individualized treatment plans that address underlying contributors to health issues, such as nutritional gaps or hormonal deficiencies.

Q3: What types of specialized treatments are available at the Newport Beach clinic?

A: OC Wellness offers a variety of services including bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, IV nutrient therapy, peptide therapy, and regenerative treatments like the P-Shot, O-Shot, and Gainswave therapy. They also provide structured weight loss programs, nutritional counseling, and platelet-rich plasma treatments for joint pain.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: OC Wellness: Michael Grossman, MD

Address: 1401 Dove St. Suite 425, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Phone: (949) 222-0232

Website: https://www.ocwellness.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/oc-wellness-provides-integrative-medicine-and-anti-aging-treatments-in-newport-beach/

1401 Dove St. Suite 425

Newport Beach

CA

United States

(949) 222-0232

https://www.ocwellness.com/

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