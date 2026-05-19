Molecule Science Foundation announces Partnership with O’Ryan Health to Advance Juvenile Dermatomyositis Research

MSF and O'Ryan Health Launch Philanthropic Token

First-of-its-kind partnership unites O’Ryan’s decentralized data collection with Molecule’s community-driven funding framework to tackle rare pediatric disease.

This first-of-its-kind partnership brings together community strength and access to resources and research by merging decentralized data and community-driven funding frameworks.” — Tim Coleman, PhD, Architect of Operations and Co-Founder of O’Ryan Health

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecule Science Foundation and O'Ryan Health are pleased to announce a new research initiative to build the largest decentralized single-cell immune dataset for Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM), a rare and serious pediatric autoimmune condition.

The partnership unites two complementary capabilities: Molecule's legal and technical infrastructure mobilizes a community of contributors around a coordinated charitable fundraise, while O'Ryan Health's Artemis Platform enables decentralized collection of pediatric blood samples at scale.

Through the Artemis platform, families can collect small-volume blood samples comfortably at home using the safe and nearly painless RedDrop ONE device. These samples are transformed into single-cell RNA sequence data called “Immune Avatars”, which serve as a digital model of a child's immune system. Disease insights from these “Immune Avatars” will be assembled as a child moves through their care journey from symptom flare, therapy, and therapy tapering. For the first time, this IRB-approved study will create a contiguous understanding of the pathogenic immune signals driving JDM and become a model for studying other rare pediatric diseases.

This collaboration marks the first philanthropic deployment of Molecule's Coin-to-Company legal framework, giving contributors a clear and compliant pathway to support a US nonprofit, with potential tax advantages for donors. “We created Molecule Science Foundation to break down the funding and infrastructure barriers that have historically slowed progress on pediatric rare diseases”, said Benjamin Snipes, President of the Foundation. “Our partnership with O'Ryan Health and research studies utilizing their innovative Artemis Platform is the perfect example of how philanthropic support can drive real, patient-centered science forward.”

Tim Coleman, Architect of Operations of O'Ryan Health, stated: “Our innovative Artemis Platform was built to solve the access challenge that has limited pediatric rare disease research for too long. This collaboration with Molecule Science Foundation gives us the ability to rapidly scale high-quality data generation and bring meaningful research progress and insights to children with JDM and potentially many other rare conditions.”

About Molecule

Molecule is dedicated to advancing scientific research through democratized funding and the tokenization of intellectual property (IP). By transforming IP into liquid assets, Molecule aligns the incentives of researchers and funders, fostering a more collaborative and efficient research ecosystem.

About Molecule Science Foundation

Molecule Science Foundation is a Delaware nonprofit dedicated to accelerating decentralized biotechnology research and public science education through grants and Sponsored Research Agreements. It uses Molecule’s Coin-to-Company framework to sponsor philanthropic programs. Learn more at moleculesciencefoundation.org.

About O'Ryan Health Inc.

O’Ryan Health, the trusted brand for at-home pediatric blood sampling, is focused on expanding access by enabling safe biospecimen collection at home. Through its Artemis Platform, O’Ryan Health supports nationwide logistics, informatics, and compliant workflows for pediatric blood collection, research studies, and routine monitoring, turning every home into a potential access point for care and discovery. Learn more at oryan.health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.