Exadel Acquires UK-Based Consultancy Tangent to Elevate AI-Powered Digital Experiences and Expand Global Presence

Tangent, An Exadel Company James Dalziel, Group COO Exadel Leigh Gammons, CEO Tangent

Unites AI-powered engineering with experience design expertise to deliver end-to-end digital transformation

By bringing Tangent into the organization, we are fortifying our ability to help global clients not only design exceptional experiences, but continuously optimize and scale them through AI.” — James Dalziel, COO of Exadel

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exadel , a global software development and consulting firm that transforms enterprises through AI, data, and modern engineering, today announced the acquisition of UK-based Tangent , a boutique digital experiences consultancy known for its strong client roster and expertise in user, web, and product experience design.This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Exadel’s Digital Experiences (DX) capabilities by combining Exadel’s deep engineering and AI expertise with Tangent’s proven consulting strengths in experience design, AI, MarTech engineering, and customer journey transformation.Building on Exadel’s 20-year heritage in software development, the acquisition positions Exadel to deliver more integrated, end-to-end experience transformation that bridges strategy, design, and engineering with AI-enabled capabilities. Clients will benefit from a unified approach that connects front-end experience design with back-end platforms, data, and advanced AI solutions.“Brands increasingly win or lose based on the AI-driven digital experiences that they provide to customers, and user expectations are evolving at lightning speed,” said James Dalziel, Chief Operating Officer of Exadel. “By bringing Tangent into the organization, we are fortifying our ability to help global clients not only design exceptional experiences, but continuously optimize and scale them through AI.”Strengthening Lifecycle Experience TransformationFounded in 2001, Tangent has built a reputation for delivering high-impact digital experience solutions for a range of enterprise clients across industries, including SAP, New Balance, Vodafone, and IWG, accelerating growth and elevating brand awareness.“We are thrilled to be joining Exadel, a company with decades of experience collaborating with global brands,” said Tangent CEO Leigh Gammons, who moves into a Managing Director & Senior Vice President role leading the Tangent business. “Companies are demanding more than great digital experiences. They need to provide experiences that can constantly evolve and drive measurable outcomes. With Exadel’s AI and engineering depth and prowess, we can deliver on those expectations at scale.”Expanding Global PresenceThe acquisition expands Exadel’s European footprint and enhances its global presence by integrating specialized AI-powered experience design and consulting talent into Exadel’s delivery capabilities. This allows the company to lead with consulting-driven experience transformation solutions at greater speed, consistency, and scale for global clients.This addition also underscores Exadel’s continued focus on strengthening its capabilities to drive client value and growth, maximize clients’ technology investments, and solve client’s most critical technical and business challenges. Together, Tangent and Exadel will launch a joint AI accelerator program for enterprise clients, combining Tangent’s strategic and consultancy expertise with Exadel’s global engineering scale to help organizations move from AI ambition to real-world delivery.About ExadelExadel, the creator of Exadel Colleague, is a global software development and consulting firm that transforms enterprises through AI, data, and modern engineering. We convert technology investments into measurable outcomes through deep collaboration and AI-native delivery. With 2,000+ professionals across the US, Europe, and LATAM, Exadel works with global brands across various industries to deliver projects that showcase Human Intelligence, Amplified by AI.About TangentTangent is a digital consultancy dedicated to creating future-ready AI experiences and digital products for enterprises. They help businesses across industries by defining digital strategies you can deliver and building products you can rely on.

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