UN Speaker Dr. Monica Romelina Sijabat Joins LexTalk World Advisory Board

UN Speaker and Harvard alumna Dr. Monica Romelina Sijabat earns top 2025 honors for her 20-year career in international tax litigation and economic policy.

Legal and economic systems must evolve together. My focus is on enabling organizations to navigate complexity with clarity, compliance, and high-integrity strategic insight.” — . Monica Romelina Sijabat, Founder of MRS Business Professional

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Monica Romelina Sijabat — United Nations Speaker and Global Leader in International Taxation and Legal AdvisoryDr. Monica Romelina Sijabat, a United Nations Speaker, internationally recognized tax attorney, and Founder of MRS Business Professional , continues to strengthen her global presence across international taxation, economic policy, and cross-border legal advisory, including her ongoing engagement with global platforms such as LexTalk World She also serves as a Tax and Economic Lecturer at the University of Indonesia, contributing to both academic and policy-driven discussions.As a United Nations Speaker and Representative for ECOSOC, Dr. Sijabat actively participates in high-level dialogues addressing global economic and legal challenges, contributing her expertise to international policy conversations.With over two decades of experience advising multinational corporations and institutions, she has built a strong reputation in navigating complex global tax frameworks, regulatory systems, and international compliance structures across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Areas of Expertise∙ International taxation, transfer pricing and tax litigation∙ Regulatory compliance and global structuring∙ Economic development in emerging markets∙ Cross-border legal and business frameworksAcademic & Global EngagementDr. Sijabat’s work bridges legal practice, economic policy, and academic insight. In addition to her advisory role, she is actively engaged in academia, sharing practical, cross-border perspectives with future professionals.Her academic credentials include:➢ Harvard Kennedy School Alumna in Economic Development➢ Harvard Kennedy School Representative (Washington DC, 2024)➢ University of Indonesia-Tax Lecture, Economic Lecture and Researcher (2016-2025)She is also a frequent speaker at international conferences, legal forums, and institutional dialogues.Through her association with LexTalk World, she contributes to closed-door discussions and global forums that bring together General Counsel, policymakers, and legal leaders to address emerging regulatory and cross-border challenges.Leadership at MRS Business ProfessionalAs Founder of MRS Business Professional, Dr. Sijabat leads a firm focused on delivering strategic advisory services in:➢ International Taxation➢ Transfer Pricing➢ Tax Litigation➢ Regulatory Compliance➢ Cross-border business structuring➢ Tax Speaker➢ Economic ResearcherHer leadership supports organizations in aligning global operations with evolving regulatory frameworks.Recognition & AwardsDr. Sijabat has received multiple international recognitions, including:➢ Best Global Leader in Tax Attorney – United States (2025)➢ Inspiring Managing Partner Award – Lex Falcon Global Awards➢ The Most Influential Women Leader 2025➢ Featured among “2025’s Most Credible Brands by MSN”➢ Listed in “Global 100 – The Legacy Makers”➢ Global Advisory Board and Business CouncilShe has also been recognized for her contributions to economic research in Washington DC and Jakarta and holds a Doctorate in International Law and Economics.Association with LexTalk WorldDr. Sijabat serves as an Advisory Board member at LexTalk World, a global platform connecting senior legal professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders through conferences, executive roundtables, and strategic dialogues.She is also part of the upcoming New York edition of LexTalk World (July 23–24, 2026), where global legal leaders will convene to discuss AI in legal, cross-border regulation, and high-stakes litigation strategy.“In today’s interconnected world, legal and economic systems must evolve together. My focus has always been on enabling organizations to navigate complexity with clarity, compliance, and high-integrity strategic insight,” said Dr. Monica Romelina Sijabat.

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