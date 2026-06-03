Suntory Global Spirits Launches Nivo House, a Sommelier-Crafted Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Beverage in Washington

Nivo House: Sparkling White & Sparkling Rosé

Launched in March across Colorado and Washington, Nivo House offers consumers access to a premium sparkling beverage crafted for those embracing moderation.

WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for premium non-alcoholic beverages continues to rise, Suntory Global Spirits today announced the launch of Nivo House , expanding its innovation in the fast-growing alcohol-free category with a sommelier-crafted sparkling beverage inspired by the balance and complexity of sparkling wine.In Washington, where consumers have long embraced premium wine culture and evolving beverage trends, interest in refined alcohol-free alternatives continue to rise as more drinkers moderate their alcohol consumption.Developed with guidance from experienced sommeliers, Nivo House brings the craftsmanship and sensory experience of sparkling wine into a refined 0.0% alcohol format. Guided by the philosophy “Sommelier Approved. Effortlessly Enjoyed.”, the beverage was crafted to deliver aroma, balance and effervescence reminiscent of fine sparkling wines.“Consumers are redefining how they celebrate and socialize, with more people seeking sophisticated options that don’t include alcohol,” said Anna Shin, Senior Innovation Manager, North America NTW RTD at Suntory Global Spirits. “Nivo House was created to bring the experience of sparkling wine – its balance, aroma and celebratory feel – to alcohol-free moments.”To bring expert-level craftsmanship to the category, flavor development for Nivo House was guided by Masashi Kubo, Deputy Senior Specialist in the Wine Brand Division at Suntory Spirits Limited and a respected member of the Japan Sommelier Association. With decades of experience in wine and beverage craftsmanship, Kubo applied a trained sommelier’s palate to the development of the blends, ensuring each pour reflects the balance, aroma and structure of a thoughtfully crafted sparkling beverage.The result is a non-alcoholic sparkling beverage that captures the celebratory spirit of sparkling wine while remaining versatile enough for everyday moments – from sharing a meal with friends to marking life’s wins.Two Bright Sparkling VarietiesNivo House will debut with two varieties designed to deliver expressive, refined flavor profiles:● Sparkling White — A vibrant sparkling white with fresh orchard and muscat notes, finishing crisp, dry, and refreshing.● Sparkling Rosé — A bright, expressive rosé with soft berry notes and a balanced, lightly lifted finish.Both varieties are crafted to feel light, refreshing and versatile, sparkling beverages that pair naturally with everything from casual meals to celebratory toasts.Nivo House will be available beginning March 2026 in Washington, sold in 12-oz cans in four-packs with a retail price of $13.99, offering a premium yet accessible entry point for consumers seeking a refined non-alcoholic sparkling option.Four-pack options will include Sparkling White, Sparkling Rosé and a Variety Pack.In Washington, Nivo House will be available at Haggen and QFC.The launch reflects Suntory Global Spirits’ continued investment in the growing non-alcoholic category and its commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences for premium non-alcoholic beverage experiences.###About Nivo HouseNivo House is a premium line of non-alcoholic sparkling beverages from Suntory Global Spirits, developed to deliver refined flavor and balance for modern drinking occasions. Crafted with sommelier-guided expertise, Nivo House combines the nuance, aroma and structure associated with sparkling wine with a 0.0% alcohol format.The portfolio includes Sparkling White and Sparkling Rosé varieties, offering bright, expressive flavor profiles inspired by classic sparkling wine styles. Packaged in convenient canned formats, Nivo House provides a sophisticated non-alcoholic alternative for consumers seeking high-quality beverage options while moderating alcohol consumption.

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