Elite Sports Releases Lightweight BJJ Gis Featuring Increased Breathability and Mobility

Elite Sports BJJ Gis Collection

Elite Sports lightweight BJJ gis feature 450gsm Pearl Weave fabric & an IBJJF-approved build, focusing on enhanced mobility and breathability for all athletes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Sports, a BJJ gear brand, has updated its BJJ Gi collection with a lineup of lightweight gis designed to give grapplers a greater range of motion and airflow during intense training sessions. The gis are built around a 450gsm Pearl Weave jacket that stays light while withstanding the wear of live rolls and frequent washing.The jacket uses a CVC fabric blend, 60% cotton and 40% polyester, that allows air to move through during intense training. A side-slit hem design lets the jacket shift with the body during movement, rather than pulling against it. The pants follow the same approach, with a rope drawstring closure and a fabric build that keeps its shape through repeated wash cycles.One of the more practical details in the new line is the pre-shrunk treatment applied to all fabrics. Most BJJ brands ask athletes to air-dry their gis after every session, a slow process that does not suit grapplers who train daily. Elite Sports developed a fabric process that allows the gis to go through a standard machine-wash-and-dry cycle. For athletes who step on the mat several times a week, that kind of care routine makes a real difference.All the approved-color gis in the line meet IBJJF standards, making them cleared for use at most major grappling events. Elite Sports has applied the same build choices to its women's BJJ Gi range as well, with cuts and sizing designed for female athletes. Each gi across the full lineup ships with a free white belt.For those looking at a specific model, the Core White BJJ Gi for men reflects the standard used throughout the updated line: extra-strong stitching at key stress points, a preshrunk jacket and pants combo, and a design cleared under IBJJF rules for both training and competition use.About Elite SportsElite Sports is a maker of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gear, producing gis, rash guards, and shorts for men, women, and kids. The brand is known for durable BJJ gear built to meet the needs of grapplers at all levels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.