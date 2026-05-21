Idaho Now Classifies Short-Term Rentals as Residential—But Homeowners Insurance Policies Don’t Agree

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In the eyes of insurance, hosting paying guests at your property is a Commercial activity. Idaho hosts should verify coverage before HB 583 takes effect on 7/1.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 583 on March 16, 2026, prohibiting cities and counties from requiring a license, permit, fee, or registration to operate a short-term rental anywhere in the state.Effective July 1, Idaho classifies short-term rentals as a residential activity, making Idaho's preemption law among the strongest in the country and clearing the way for expanded STR activity in markets such as Sun Valley, Coeur d'Alene, McCall, Sandpoint, Driggs, and the greater Boise area.For Idaho hosts, the operating environment just got simpler. But the risk of running a short-term rental didn't change, only who’s keeping watch over it. And while the Idaho property itself may now be classified as residential, what's happening there is commercial. A rotating door of paying guests, amenity exposure, lost income risk—that's a business, no matter what the state calls it.“A state reclassifying short-term rentals as residential doesn't change the contractual language of an insurance policy,” said Nick Massey, Chief Sales Officer at Proper Insurance. “The moment a host takes paying guests, they are operating a Commercial activity—and a standard Homeowners policy excludes that, regardless of what state law says.""A state reclassifying short-term rentals as residential doesn't change the contractual language of an insurance policy,” Nick Massey, Chief Sales Officer at Proper Insurance, goes on to say, “While we are excited to see a state moving away from highly restrictive rules and regulations around short-term rentals, the moment a property owner creates a storefront [online listing] and takes in paying guests, they are operating a Commercial activity—and a standard Homeowners, Landlord, and Condo policy still excludes that, regardless of what state law says. Hosts need to be aware of this and understand that your insurance contract language is not superseded by a regulatory measure around how you use your property."Despite HB 583 classifying short-term rentals as residential, standard Homeowners policies exclude Commercial rental activity . The consequence of that mismatch shows up at claim time. As the Insurance Information Institute recently reported, it can also show up at renewal, when carriers non-renew the policy after discovering undisclosed rental activity.When a guest is injured, a kitchen fire takes the property offline for months, or a mid-term guest refuses to leave, hosts relying on a standard Homeowners policy often discover the business activity exclusion only after they file. At that point, the claim is denied, the repairs come out of pocket, the lost income isn't recoverable, and any liability falls on the host directly.The coverage categories that matter most to a working STR host fall outside the scope of a standard residential policy, like a Homeowners or even Landlord policy, entirely. Platform protections like AirCover are not to be considered an insurance replacement, and their limitations often become clear only after something goes wrong. Hosts entering or expanding in Idaho's STR market should treat the absence of a permit requirement as a reason to be more deliberate about insurance coverage, not less.Proper Insurance does more than write the industry's most comprehensive short-term rental policy with its unique Commercial Homeowners coverage. Proper works with hosts as a dedicated risk management partner, helping them understand their actual exposures, not just buy coverage against them.Proper has published a full breakdown of HB 583 , including what the law does, which local ordinances are being repealed before July 1, and what responsible Idaho hosts should verify about their current coverage before the law takes effect.

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