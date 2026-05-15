Shiner Law Group Celebrates Appointment and Investiture of The Honorable Michael A. Barnett to Palm Beach County Court

Shiner Law Group proudly congratulates Michael A. Barnett on his appointment and official investiture as a County Court Judge in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County is fortunate to have someone of Michael’s character and experience serving on the court.” — David Shiner

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shiner Law Group proudly congratulates Michael A. Barnett on his appointment and official investiture as a County Court Judge in Palm Beach County.Judge Barnett was appointed to the bench in December 2025 by Governor Ron DeSantis, marking a significant milestone in a distinguished career defined by public service, professionalism, and dedication to the community.The formal investiture ceremony was held this week and presided over by Chief Judge Glenn Kelley. The event brought together family members, colleagues, and community leaders, along with distinguished members of the judiciary including Justice Renatha Francis of the Florida Supreme Court and Judge Ed Artau of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.During the ceremony, Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Mike Caruso presented the official Judicial Commission, while the Honorable Stephanie Tew presented a commemorative deskplate on behalf of the Florida Conference of County Judges. Judge Artau administered the oath of office.Judge Barnett’s family played an important role in the ceremony, reflecting the deep personal support behind his professional journey. His nephew Gabriel recited the Pledge of Allegiance, while his sister Monique and partner Katherine participated in the administration of the oath and enrobing.In recognition of his service and contributions, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs presented a proclamation declaring April 17 as “Judge Michael A. Barnett Appreciation Day.”A Career Rooted in ServiceBefore his appointment to the bench, Judge Barnett served as a respected personal injury attorney at Shiner Law Group, where he dedicated years to advocating for individuals and families during some of the most challenging times in their lives.“Michael has always approached the practice of law with a strong sense of purpose and integrity,” said David Shiner, founder of Shiner Law Group. “He understood early on that being a lawyer is about more than legal arguments, it’s about people. That perspective, combined with his sound judgment and commitment to doing what’s right, makes him exceptionally well-suited for the bench.”Judge Barnett’s career also includes service as a Palm Beach County Commissioner, further demonstrating his dedication to public service and his deep connection to the community he now serves from the bench.A Well-Deserved HonorThroughout the ceremony, speakers highlighted Judge Barnett’s humility, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to serving others, qualities that have defined his career and will continue to guide him in his role as a judge.“Palm Beach County is fortunate to have someone of Michael’s character and experience serving on the court,” Shiner added. “We are incredibly proud of his accomplishments and look forward to seeing the positive impact he will continue to make in this next chapter.”About Shiner Law GroupShiner Law Group is a leading personal injury law firm based in South Florida, representing individuals and families in cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, slip and falls, and wrongful death. Led by founder David Shiner, the firm is dedicated to helping clients recover physically, emotionally, and financially after serious injuries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.