RN MEDFLIGHTS Fills the Gap Between Air Ambulance and Flying Alone — WithIn-Flight Nursing Care on Commercial Airlines

Patient and Nurse on A Commercial Flight

Licensed RN escorts accompany stable patients on commercial airline flights, domestic and international, at 50-70% less than private air ambulance cost

TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most common questions families face when a loved one needs supervised air travel is: "Can I get a licensed nurse to accompany them on a regular commercial flight?" The answer is yes — and most families are surprised to learn it has been an option all along.RN MEDFLIGHTS, LLC, a licensed medical escort company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, provides in-flight nursing care for non-emergency medical transport on scheduled commercial airlines — both within the United States and internationally. For medically stable patients who need clinical supervision during air travel but do not require the intensive care environment of a private air ambulance, commercial medical escort with a licensed Registered Nurse is the safe, affordable, and clinically appropriate solution."Families call us every day thinking a $100,000 air ambulance is their only option," said Marc T. Brinsley,RN, BSN, MSN, CEO and Chief Flight Nurse of RN MEDFLIGHTS."What they don't know is that for a stable patient — one who needs professional supervision but not a flying ICU —a licensed nurse can sit in the seat beside them on a regular commercial flight and provide the same quality ofclinical care. We've been doing this for families and hospital discharge teams across the country and around the world."WHAT IN-FLIGHT NURSING CARE INCLUDESIn-flight nursing care through RN MEDFLIGHTS is comprehensive and begins long before the patient boards the aircraft. From the moment the escort nurse receives the patient at their current facility or home through every step of the journey to their destination, clinical care is continuous and uninterrupted.The escort nurse manages the following throughout every transport:• Continuous monitoring of vital signs — heart rate,blood pressure, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturationat regular intervals and after any clinical change• Medication administration — all scheduled andas-needed medications administered on time per thetreating physician's orders, including oral, inhaled,and injectable medications• Oxygen management — for patients requiringsupplemental oxygen, the nurse operates anFAA-approved Portable Oxygen Concentrator, managesbattery rotation, and monitors SpO2 throughout theflight to maintain safe saturation levels• Mobility and positioning assistance — repositioningduring long flights to prevent pressure injuries anddeep vein thrombosis, aisle chair coordination, andmobility support through the airport• Wound care — assessment and dressing changes forsurgical or traumatic wounds requiring managementduring extended transports• Emergency response — ACLS-certified nurses carryemergency medications and intervention equipment andare trained to respond immediately to any change inthe patient's condition• Clinical documentation and handoff — a completetransport record is maintained throughout the journeyand formally transferred to the receiving care teamon arrivalWHO BENEFITS FROM IN-FLIGHT NURSING CARENon-emergency in-flight nursing care is appropriate for a wide range of medically complex patients who are stablebut cannot travel safely without professional supervision. The service is commonly used for:• Post-surgical patients returning home after cardiac,orthopedic, or abdominal procedures• Stroke survivors and patients with Alzheimer's ordementia requiring continuous supervision• COPD and oxygen-dependent patients managingsupplemental oxygen throughout the flight• Elderly patients being relocated from nursing homesor assisted living facilities to be closer to family• Patients discharged from out-of-state hospitalswho need to return home safely• Cancer patients and those being repatriatedinternationally to their home countriesA SIGNIFICANT COST ADVANTAGEFor medically stable patients, the financial difference between a private air ambulance and a licensed commercialnurse escort is dramatic. Private air ambulances typically cost $60,000 to $200,000 or more forinternational routes and $30,000 to $80,000 for domestic transport. Non-emergency in-flight nursing care throughRN MEDFLIGHTS typically costs $3,000 to $8,000 for domestic cross-country transport and $5,000 to $40,000for international routes — including the licensed nurse's professional fee, Business Class airfare for both patientand escort, medical equipment and supplies, and ground transport coordination on both ends.The difference between those two numbers, for a family already managing a medical crisis, can mean thedifference between financial devastation and a manageable path forward."A Business Class lie-flat seat on a commercial aircraft is genuinely more comfortable than a narrow medical stretcher in a small private jet," Brinsley added."And the licensed nurse is right there the entire time — from the patient's current bed through the flight and all the way to the next facility or family home."A RESOURCE FOR HOSPITALS AND CASE MANAGERSRN MEDFLIGHTS works directly with hospital case managers, discharge planners, and clinical social workers tofacilitate non-emergency in-flight nursing care as a discharge solution for patients who are medically readyto travel but cannot do so independently.RN MEDFLIGHTS provides free clinical feasibility assessments, prepares and submits airline medicalclearance forms, and can typically arrange transport within 24 to 72 hours of physician discharge clearance.All consultations are provided free of charge.ABOUT RN MEDFLIGHTS, LLCRN MEDFLIGHTS, LLC is a licensed, veteran-owned medical escort company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.The company provides non-emergency commercial airline patient transport services — domestic and international— including in-flight nursing care, medical escort, international medical repatriation, air ambulance alternatives, stretcher services, and oxygen-dependent patient management.All escorts are licensed Registered Nurses or Advanced Paramedics with a minimum of five years of ICU or emergency department experience. Available 24/7.Phone: 210-901-5226Toll-Free: 1-877-354-7049Email: info@rnmedflights.comWebsite: www.rnmedflights.com

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