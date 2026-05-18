SkyBlack Rentals Expands to New Flagship Facility on Houston's North Freeway

Skyblack Rentals opening their new branch ad 6319 North Freeway, Houston, Texas 77076

The Latino and women-owned equipment company — built from a single skid steer in 2020 — relocates to a facility eight times larger.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino and women-owned equipment company — built from a single skid steer in 2020 — relocates to a facility eight times larger to meet surging demand from Houston's booming construction marketHOUSTON, TX, 05/18/26 — SkyBlack Rentals, one of Houston's fastest-growing construction equipment rental companies, today announced the relocation of its primary operations to a significantly larger facility at 6319 North Freeway , Houston, TX 77076. The new branch is approximately eight times the size of its previous East Freeway location, and it represents the company's most significant infrastructure investment since its founding in December 2020, and a direct response to the growing needs of the contractors and construction firms it serves across Greater Houston."This move is not about us, it's about our customers," said Joe Estevez, co-founder and CEO of SkyBlack Rentals. "Every decision we made in selecting this facility came back to one question: how do we take better care of the people who trust us with their jobs? More space means more machines, more availability, faster turnaround, and a team that can actually keep up with the construction equipment rental demand Houston is placing on every contractor right now."A Facility Built for Houston's Next ChapterThe new North Freeway location is purpose-built to support SkyBlack Rentals' next phase of growth, positioned on one of Houston's primary industrial corridors and within range of the major construction activity concentrations across Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Brazoria, Chambers, and Galveston Counties.The expanded facility enables a significantly larger and more diverse fleet, as the new yard provides space to house substantially expanded equipment inventory, including heavier civil machinery, a broader range of aerial work platforms, additional material handling equipment, and a growing selection of attachments. Contractors who previously found their preferred machine class unavailable will benefit from the deepened inventory depth the new facility supports. It also allows a bigger fleet of hauling trucks for same-day deliveries, a cornerstone of Skyblack Rentals' service model.Lastly, it allows the company's team to grow and support a stronger group of in-house mechanics and sales representatives, as the relocation coincides with the addition of new sales representatives, mechanics, and account managers.Why the North Freeway, Why Now?The 6319 North Freeway location is strategically significant. Situated on I-45 North as one of Houston's primary commercial arteries, the new facility provides improved access to the northern and northwestern submarkets experiencing the highest construction activity in the region, while maintaining full service coverage across the south, east, and west corridors SkyBlack has served since its founding.The timing aligns with a period of unprecedented construction activity in Greater Houston. The Houston construction market is projected to support 185,000 jobs by 2026, driven by nearly $90 billion in annual commercial construction spending. Data center development, the ongoing NHHIP expansion, healthcare facility construction, and sustained industrial growth are generating sustained demand for heavy equipment across every size class and category that SkyBlack Rentals carries."Houston is not slowing down," said Estevez. "If anything, the pipeline of work coming into this city over the next three to five years is bigger than what we've seen in a long time. Our customers need a partner who can keep up. This facility is our answer to that."About SkyBlack RentalsSkyBlack Rentals is a Latino and women-owned construction equipment rental, sales, and service company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in December 2020 by Joe Estevez and Daniela Linares, the company provides same-day and next-day equipment rentals, in-house and on-site maintenance services, equipment sales, hauling, and Diesel Laptop diagnostics to contractors across the Greater Houston metropolitan area and the state of Texas.The company is an active member of the American Rental Association (ARA) and the Houston Contractors Association (HCA), and serves customers across earthmoving, civil infrastructure, underground utilities, warehousing, aerial work, and commercial construction sectors. The company holds a 4.8-star rating on Google Reviews and operates with a stated goal of becoming one of Texas's top five equipment rental companies by 2030.

Skyblack Rentals' new branch opening

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