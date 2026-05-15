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Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with UBS Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc., and Credit Suisse AG, New York Branch

May 15, 2026

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with UBS Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc., and Credit Suisse AG, New York Branch

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

UBS Group AG, Zurich, Switzerland, Credit Suisse AG, Zurich Switzerland, Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc., New York, New York and Credit Suisse AG, New York Branch, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated July 21, 2023 (PDF)
Terminated May 12, 2026

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

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Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with UBS Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc., and Credit Suisse AG, New York Branch

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