Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association Names Liz Davis 2026 Outstanding Legal Assistant

Liz Davis - Odom Law

Fayetteville-based Odom Law Firm paralegal receives statewide recognition from ATLA for her 7 years of service in legal administration and litigation support.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association (ATLA) awarded Liz Davis, a paralegal at Odom Law Firm , the Outstanding Legal Assistant award for 2026 during its recent annual meeting. Davis, who joined the firm in 2019, manages case documentation and litigation support for the Fayetteville-based practice.The ATLA Outstanding Legal Assistant award recognizes individuals who demonstrate a commitment to the legal profession and assist in the representation of clients throughout the state. Davis has worked with Odom Law Firm for seven years, focusing on civil litigation. Her daily responsibilities include the organization of medical records, the preparation of court filings, and the coordination of deposition schedules.In her role at the firm, Davis handles the administrative components of personal injury and medical malpractice cases. She facilitates communication between attorneys and clients, helping to manage the flow of information required for trial preparation. The award from the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association highlights her role in supporting the legal team during the litigation process.Odom Law Firm represents individuals in matters involving truck wrecks, wrongful death, and pharmaceutical litigation. Davis manages the documentation and data for the firm's complex multi-plaintiff litigation and medical malpractice proceedings, assisting the firm’s attorneys as they represent victims.The selection for the Outstanding Legal Assistant award involves a review by peers within the Arkansas legal community. Recipients are recognized for their work in maintaining the standards of the legal profession and assisting attorneys in the pursuit of civil justice. Davis’s receipt of the 2026 Outstanding Paralegal Award reflects her history of service at the firm and her focus on litigation support in Northwest Arkansas.By managing the logistical aspects of a case, Davis allows the firm’s attorneys to focus on legal research and courtroom advocacy. Her work in the discovery phase of litigation helps to maintain the schedule of case proceedings. This statewide recognition from ATLA acknowledges her contributions to the legal field over the past seven years.About Odom Law FirmOdom Law Firm is a Fayetteville-based law firm representing clients throughout Arkansas in personal injury, medical malpractice, truck wreck, and wrongful death cases. Established in 1982, it is one of Fayetteville's longest-standing firms and is widely recognized as a top-rated, award-winning litigation firm. Its attorneys are experienced trial lawyers with a proven record of securing over $100 million in total recoveries. Odom Law Firm holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, offers free consultations, and represents clients on a contingency-fee basis.Legal Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case. No representation is made that the quality of the legal services to be performed is greater than the quality of legal services performed by other lawyers.

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