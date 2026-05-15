Rock Island Arsenal is home for a history trail in partnership with Visit Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill.— In a continued effort to strengthen ties with the surrounding community, Rock Island Arsenal (RIA) is proud to announce its partnership with Visit Quad Cities for the upcoming Rock Island Arsenal Trail. The event, officially announced to the public on May 11, will offer participants a unique opportunity to experience the installation's scenic routes and historical heritage firsthand.

As the nation celebrates America's 250th, this new experience connects the past to the present and invites visitors to explore 13 points of interest. Along the way, participants can enjoy scenic views of the Mississippi River, outdoor recreation, historic landmarks, and meaningful moments of patriotism.

For the garrison, this trail is about more than just a history event; it represents a core mission to build enduring relationships with the civilian community that supports the Armed Forces.

"We are always looking for meaningful ways to integrate our installation with the Quad Cities community," said Col. Joe Parker, the RIA Garrison Commander. "Partnering with Visit Quad Cities allows us to showcase the Arsenal’s rich history while promoting health, resilience, and community readiness.”

Located on a 946-acre island in the Mississippi River, between Davenport, Iowa, and Rock Island and Moline, Illinois, the Arsenal has been a cornerstone of the Quad Cities since its establishment in 1862.

Participants who complete the trail will be awarded a $15 coupon to use at any of the following Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities on the island: Arsenal Golf Pro Shop, Arsenal Auto Service, Arsenal Outdoor Recreation, Arsenal Leisure Travel, and the Oasis Cafe. In addition, those who have finished the trail will also be automatically entered into a drawing for a $100 Visa Gift Card.

The partnership with Visit Quad Cities ensures that the event is accessible and well-coordinated for civilian participants.Visit Quad Cities, the region's official destination marketing organization, is leading the promotional efforts to draw those interested from across the region to experience the unique terrain of the Arsenal.

Security and safety remain the top priority for RIA. Those wishing to use the trail must stop at the Visitor Welcome Center located at the Moline Gate of the installation with a Real-ID or two forms of government identification.

Details on the requirements can be found at [https://home.army.mil/ria/about/visitor-information](https://home.army.mil/ria/about/visitor-information). Registration of your ID will act as your pass to the installation for a year.

For more information on the Rock Island Arsenal Trail visit [https://RIATrail.com](https://RIATrail.com).