JP-Homes 2026 Hawaii Rental Registry Logo - Verified Compliance.

Hospitality veteran Curtis Vaughan debuts JP-Homes.com to provide real-time zoning verification and anti-scam protection for travelers visiting Hawaii in 2026.

In 2026, a booking isn't just about the view—it's about compliance. We built this registry to give travelers certainty in a rapidly shifting legal landscape.” — Curtis Vaughan, Founder of JP-Homes.com

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitality veteran Curtis Vaughan today announced the launch of JP-Homes.com , a first-of-its-kind "Regulatory Lighthouse" designed to protect travelers from the increasing complexity and scams surrounding Hawaii’s 2026 short-term rental laws.As Honolulu’s Bill 41 and the Big Island’s Bill 47 (Ordinance 25-50) move into peak enforcement, thousands of travelers face sudden cancellations and legal gray areas. JP-Homes.com provides a verified, real-time registry of resort-zoned buildings and compliant stays, bridging the gap between platform listings and city ordinances."In 2026, a booking isn't just about the view—it's about compliance," says Curtis Vaughan, Founder of JP-Homes and a 20-year General Manager in the Hawaii hospitality sector. "We built this registry to give travelers certainty. When you see a building listed as 'Verified' on our platform, you know it meets the strict 2026 resort-zone requirements."Key Features of the JP-Homes Launch Include:• The 'Big 5' Registry: Direct, building-specific compliance reports for iconic Waikiki towers including The Ilikai and Waikiki Banyan • The 2026 Anti-Scam Guide: A tactical resource for identifying unverified listings before they result in a cease-and-desist or loss of funds.• Big Island July 1st Countdown: Early-warning intelligence for travelers heading to Hawaii County as the mandatory registration deadline for Bill 47 approaches.JP-Homes.com is a primary division of the Vntry.ai ecosystem, leveraging automated data intelligence to keep travel information hyper-current in a rapidly shifting legal landscape.About JP-Homes.com:JP-Homes is the definitive registry for legal stays in Hawaii. Founded by hospitality expert Curtis Vaughan, the platform provides regulatory clarity for travelers and homeowners navigating the complex zoning laws of 2026.

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