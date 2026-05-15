Gaiea Sanskrit Brings Meditative Sanskrit Music to Berlin

Gaiea Sanskrit in Concert

Concert on 12 September at the Genezarethkirche

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday 12 September 2026, singer Gaiea Sanskrit will give a concert at the Startbahn, in the historic Genezarethkirche on Herrfurthplatz in Berlin-Neukölln. The concert begins at 8.00 pm.

Gaiea Sanskrit is known for her contemporary interpretations of Sanskrit mantras and spiritual songs, which blend influences from world music, meditation and live acoustic music. Her concerts attract an international audience from the yoga, meditation and world music scenes, amongst others.

The theme of the concert is “Awaken to your inner joy”, based on the experience that inner joy is naturally present in every person and is felt when obstacles fall away.

The concert takes place in the historic Genezarethkirche in Berlin-Neukölln, a neo-Gothic church that now serves as a meeting place for music, art and spirituality and is known for its open and international character.

Concert-goers are invited not only to listen, but also to sing along during parts of the concert if they wish.

According to the organisers, the concert aims to create an atmosphere of inner peace, connection and joy.

The evening is part of a growing international series of concerts by Gaiea Sanskrit. The concert in Berlin marks the start of a tour, with performances in other European cities (e.g. Prague, Athens) being planned. Keep an eye on this page for the latest information: Whats on

Gaiea Sanskrit’s music combines ancient Sanskrit texts with modern musical elements and is aimed at a broad international audience.

Concert information

Gaiea Sanskrit in Concert

Saturday 12 September 2026 – 8.00 pm

Startbahn Berlin – Genezareth Church

Herrfurthplatz 14

12049 Berlin

Germany

Tickets: €28

Further information and tickets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.