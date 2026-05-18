PRCoverage Launches to Give PR Professionals the Tools to Prove and Amplify Their Impact in the AI Era

PRCoverage is a PR Platform Built for the AI Era

New platform unites customizable PR reports, LLM visibility, and AI agents to give PR teams proof of how earned media shapes AI conversations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRCoverage today announced the launch of its AI-native platform purpose-built for PR professionals. The platform combines impactful, customizable coverage reports with LLM visibility designed for PR, showing not just what coverage they secured, but how that coverage is performing inside ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. PRCoverage also includes AI agents for communications teams that automate the research, monitoring, and reporting work that traditionally consumes hours of a PR professional's day.PR’s influence on AI is now measurable with 89% of citations in AI-generated answers coming from earned media. The stories PR professionals pitch and the coverage they secure are the primary sources feeding the AI tools that billions of people now use to discover brands, research purchasing decisions, and form opinions. For the first time, PR teams have the opportunity to directly measure and prove their influence on AI conversations.The platform brings together two capabilities that previously required separate, costly tools: the ability to generate polished, branded PR reports in minutes, and the ability to track how earned media performs inside large language models. Every placement a PR team secures is automatically scored for LLM visibility and ranked across five influence tiers from Top, where AI directly cites the coverage as a trusted source, down to Not Yet Indexed, flagging an opportunity to build visibility. Traditional coverage metrics and AI visibility data are delivered together in one customizable, client-ready report.“After running two PR agencies for the past ten years, our biggest pain point was reporting and proving ROI. We’d do genuinely great work, securing meaningful coverage that moved the needle for clients, but putting a real number on that impact was always a struggle. That frustration is what started PRCoverage. The stories we pitch and the narratives we shape are the primary sources for feeding the tools billions of people use to make decisions. PR professionals have always had enormous influence. Now, for the first time, we can measure it, prove it, and use it strategically," commented Kalie Moore, Founder and CEO, PRCoverage.Beyond reporting and AI visibility, PRCoverage introduces AI agents for PR that operate as always-on research and monitoring assistants for communications teams. PR professionals can configure daily or weekly automated runs that track LLM visibility for clients, surface competitor movements inside AI-generated answers, and deliver fresh intelligence. The platform also includes a Share of Media feature which shows how often a brand appears within the sources AI relies on to generate answers, benchmarked against competitors. It also reveals which outlets the LLMs pull from, transforming AI visibility data into a smarter, more strategic media list.PRCoverage is designed for boutique PR agencies, in-house communications teams, and independent publicists who need enterprise-grade intelligence without enterprise pricing or complexity. All reports are fully customizable with brand colors, fonts, and logos, and can be exported as polished PDFs or shared via live link with no login required for viewers.PRCoverage is now available at PRCoverage.ai . PR professionals can sign up for a free ten-day trial.About PRCoveragePRCoverage is the platform built for PR professionals to measure, prove, and amplify the impact of earned media in the age of AI. With 89% of citations in AI-generated answers coming from earned media, PR is now the primary source feeding the tools billions of people use to research brands and make decisions. PRCoverage gives communications teams the infrastructure to prove it. The platform combines customizable, client-ready coverage reports with LLM visibility tracking across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, plus AI agents that automate the research, monitoring, and reporting that traditionally consume hours of a PR pro's day. Built for boutique agencies, in-house communications teams, and independent publicists, PRCoverage delivers enterprise-grade intelligence without enterprise complexity or cost. Learn more at prcoverage.ai.

PRCoverage The Only PR Platform Built for the AI Era

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