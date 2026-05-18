TÜRKIYE STEPS FORWARD AS REGIONAL ENERGY ANCHOR — BOTAŞ AND ARGENT LNG SIGN MoU

Botas Chairman Jonathan Bass Argent LNG and Chairman Abdulvahit Fidan, BOTAS Chairman Jonathan Bass Argent LNG and Chairman Abdulvahit Fidan, BOTAS Chairman Jonathan Bass Argent LNG and Chairman Abdulvahit Fidan, BOTAS Chairman Jonathan Bass Argent LNG and Chairman Abdulvahit Fidan, BOTAS

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOTAŞ Boru Hatları ile Petrol Taşıma A.Ş., the state-owned natural gas company of the Republic of Türkiye, and Argent LNG LLC, a U.S. liquefied natural gas export developer headquartered in Louisiana, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.Under the MoU, BOTAŞ and Argent LNG will establish a framework for the delivery of U.S.-origin LNG into Türkiye, with onward transmission of gas into neighboring markets.The logic is straightforward: U.S. LNG is abundant, competitive, and geopolitically neutral. Türkiye’s existing and expanding gas infrastructure, pipelines, LNG terminals, and storage capacity, makes it the natural hub through which that supply can flow to the nations that need it most.This MoU creates the framework to make that vision operational.“Argent LNG was built to serve exactly this kind of partnership, long-term, strategic, geopolitical and grounded in a genuine commitment to the energy security of entire regions, not just individual buyers. BOTAŞ is the right partner to make that real.” Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO, Argent LNG LLCAbout Argent LNGArgent LNG LLC is a U.S.-based LNG export developer headquartered in Louisiana, advancing a large-scale liquefaction and export terminal at Port Fourchon. The company is focused on delivering reliable, competitively priced U.S.-origin LNG into global markets through long-term strategic supply partnerships that support energy security and diversification.About BOTAŞBOTAŞ Boru Hatları ile Petrol Taşıma A.Ş. is the state-owned natural gas company of the Republic of Türkiye, headquartered in Ankara. BOTAŞ operates Türkiye’s national gas transmission network and plays a central role in natural gas and LNG trade, storage, distribution, and regional cross-border gas transit across southeastern and central Europe.

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