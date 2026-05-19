Brenton Point Capital Partners Backs Continental Fuel Group to Build Fuel Distribution Platform

CEO Rob Lewis to Lead Expansion Through Partnerships with Commercial Fuel Distributors Across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenton Point Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on building businesses in the lower middle market, announced the formation of Continental Fuel Group, a new platform focused on acquiring and growing commercial fuel distributors across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, led by CEO Rob Lewis. He is joined by Chairman Vincent Hartnett, a logistics and fleet services executive with extensive operational leadership experience.Continental Fuel Group is actively pursuing acquisitions of established fuel distribution businesses in the bulk, on-site, mobile fueling, and wholesale delivery sectors. The company is backed by committed capital and brings deep operating experience in fuel distribution, logistics, and transportation.The company is focused on working with owners who are ready for their next chapter, whether pursuing a full exit, stepping back from day-to-day operations, or remaining involved as an equity partner in a larger organization. Continental plans to preserve local brands, teams, and customer relationships, while providing centralized fuel purchasing, back-office infrastructure, fleet resources, and investments in technology.“I’ve spent 25 years running fuel businesses, growing them, and eventually selling them. I know what these businesses mean to their owners and their employees, and how deep their relationships with their customers are,” said Rob Lewis, CEO of Continental Fuel Group. “We’re not a financial buyer looking to strip costs. We’re operators looking to build solid businesses for the long term. When we buy a business, we keep the name, the team, and the customer relationships. We just make it stronger.”Continental Fuel Group is targeting commercial fuel distributors that serve business end-users - construction, agriculture, transportation, marine, rail, municipalities, and fleet operators. The company is an active acquirer and welcomes conversations with owners at any stage as they evaluate their strategic options.“Rob and Vince have run businesses like the ones we’re looking to invest in. They understand what owners have built and what matters to them,” said Tim Hall, Managing Partner at Brenton Point Capital Partners. “Our backing and their operating experience gives owners a genuine alternative to the typical private equity transactions and is one where the business, the people, and the legacy are protected.”About Continental Fuel GroupContinental Fuel Group acquires and operates commercial fuel distribution businesses across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the U.S. The company is focused on on-site, mobile fueling, wholesale, and bulk, serving construction, agriculture, transportation, fleet, and municipal customers. Continental is an active buyer of small to midsize distributors and is backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners. Learn more at www.continentalfuelgroup.com About Brenton Point Capital PartnersBrenton Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm that builds businesses in partnership with experienced operators. The firm focuses on founder-owned companies in the lower middle market, backing strong management teams with the capital and operational support to grow and scale. Learn more at www.brentonpointcp.com

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