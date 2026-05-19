GRANTvest Financial Group Named a 5-Star Wealth Management Team for 2026

GRANTvest Top Wealth Management Firm GRANTvest Founders, Gregory Guenther, Anthony Caputo

Recognition highlights GRANTvest Financial’s continued growth, client-first service model, and expanded planning capabilities for high-net-worth families.

This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to delivering thoughtful, personalized financial guidance that helps families plan with clarity and confidence.” — Greg Guenther, CEO and Co-Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRANTvest Financial Group has been named a 2026 5-Star Wealth Management Team by InvestmentNews , recognizing the firm among leading wealth management teams across the United States.The annual InvestmentNews 5-Star Wealth Management Teams recognition highlights advisory teams that demonstrate strong client impact, team-level operational success, client growth and retention, and broader contributions to the financial services industry.“We are incredibly honored to be named a 5-Star Wealth Management Team by InvestmentNews,” said Gregory Guenther , CEO and Co-Founder of GRANTvest Financial Group. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and our shared commitment to delivering thoughtful, personalized financial guidance. Our goal is simple: help clients make confident decisions, stay focused on what matters most, and build financial plans that can adapt as their lives evolve.”According to InvestmentNews, eligible teams were U.S.-based advisory teams operating within a registered wealth management or financial advisory firm. Submissions were evaluated through a structured qualitative and quantitative review by the InvestmentNews research and editorial teams, including criteria such as client impact, understanding of client needs, notable achievements over the past 12 months, service innovation, operational improvements, and business scale indicators such as assets under management and overall team results.“This recognition reinforces the importance of putting clients at the center of everything we do,” said Anthony Caputo, Co-Founder and Chief Compliance Officer of GRANTvest Financial Group. “We are proud of the team we have built and the work we do every day to help clients navigate important financial decisions with clarity, care, and discipline.”GRANTvest Financial Group provides comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and fiduciary advisory services to individuals, families, business owners, retirees, and professionals. The firm’s approach emphasizes personalized planning, disciplined investment management, proactive communication, and long-term client relationships.Over the past several years, GRANTvest Financial Group has made a significant and intentional investment in expanding its capabilities to serve high-net-worth families with more sophisticated planning needs. The firm has enhanced its service offering around next-generation planning, legacy and estate coordination, advanced tax planning, and tax-minimization strategies designed to help clients preserve, grow, and transfer wealth more effectively. This evolution reflects GRANTvest’s commitment to delivering a more integrated planning experience that connects investment management with tax strategy, estate considerations, retirement income planning, charitable giving, and long-term family legacy objectives.“At GRANTvest, we believe strong financial advice is about more than managing investments,” added Guenther. “It is about understanding each client’s goals, concerns, family priorities, and future opportunities, then building a plan around those real-life needs. That human side of planning is where we believe our team makes the greatest impact.”No fee was required or paid for nomination or selection consideration, and selection was independent of advertising, sponsorship, or marketing relationships.For more information about GRANTvest Financial Group, visit www.grantvest.com or call (877) 651-8949.

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