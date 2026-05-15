Blokko.io and WalletConnect Partner to Enable Crypto Payments Across their Partners’ POS Network and eCommerce websites.

Blokko.io partners with WalletConnect to bring crypto and stablecoin payments to retail POS networks across the USA and Latin America.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blokko.io , a leading financial technology provider specialized in Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), today announced a strategic partnership with WalletConnect , the infrastructure powering crypto and stablecoin payments at global scale. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the retail landscape in USA and Latin America by integrating WalletConnect’s expansive ecosystem into Blokko’s extensive Point of Sale (POS) network. This partnership was announced during the largest Mexican Petroleum and Gas Stations Convention organized by the Onexpo Association in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico.Through this partnership, Blokko.io will enable its entire partners’ network to accept payments from more than 700 self-custody wallets that utilize the WalletConnect protocol. This integration allows users to seamlessly connect their decentralized applications (dApps) and private wallets directly to physical retail terminals, bridging the gap between digital assets and everyday commerce.Unlocking Global Liquidity for Local MerchantsAs the demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to grow, the ability to use self-custody assets at the register has become a critical milestone for mass adoption. WalletConnect currently supports over 500 million end users, representing a massive pool of global liquidity. By adopting this protocol, Blokko.io provides its merchants with immediate access to millions of tech-savvy consumers who prefer the security and autonomy of self-custody."Our mission has always been to modernize the way value moves across borders and within our local markets," said Gustavo Jimenez, CEO of Blokko.io. "By partnering with WalletConnect, we are not just adding a payment method; we are opening the door for 500 million end users to interact with merchants using the tools they already trust."Expanding the Latin American FootprintFor WalletConnect, this partnership represents a significant step in its global expansion strategy. While the protocol is a standard in the web3 space, the collaboration with Blokko.io provides a physical gateway into the Latin American market—one of the fastest-growing regions for cryptocurrency adoption in the world.The integration will allow users to scan a QR code at any Blokko-enabled POS terminal, choose their preferred wallet, and authorize a transaction in seconds. This eliminates the friction typically associated with off-ramping digital assets into fiat before making a purchase.About Blokko.ioBlokko.io is a paytech innovator focused on streamlining payment processing and financial services. By leveraging blockchain technology and robust API integrations, Blokko provides merchants and financial institutions with the tools necessary to accept diverse payment methods, including RTPs, stablecoins and digital assets, across a wide network of POS terminals and eCommerce.About WalletConnectWalletConnect is the infrastructure powering crypto and stablecoin payments at global scale. Its flagship product, WalletConnect Pay is a complete and compliant payment method that enables payments providers and merchants to accept stablecoin and crypto payments at low cost, with instant settlement, through a single integration. Built on the WalletConnect network, the largest network of digital wallets, WalletConnect Pay reaches over 500 million end users across 700+ wallets and all major blockchains, on infrastructure that powered over $400bn in transactions in 2025.

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