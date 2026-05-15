SOSS Bros Unveils Spicy Creamy Soy, a Bold New Fusion Sauce Inspired by Viral Food Trends

Move over spicy mayo. SOSS Bros Spicy Soy is here.

SOSS Bros Introduces a Bold New Fusion Condiment Combining Spicy Heat, Creamy Texture, and Deep Umami Flavor

People are putting this sauce on everything. From sushi and wings to burgers, noodles, tacos, fries, and rice bowls, we kept seeing customers use it in ways we never expected.” — Lance Ahmadian, Co-Founder of SOSS Bros

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOSS Bros has officially introduced Spicy Creamy Soy , a new fusion sauce designed for consumers searching for bold flavor, spicy sauces, creamy dipping sauces, sushi sauces, wing sauces, burger sauces, and versatile condiments that elevate everyday meals.Created to combine the savory depth of soy sauce with the smooth texture of creamy sauces and balanced spicy heat, Spicy Creamy Soy is quickly becoming a go-to option for food lovers looking to upgrade sushi rolls, chicken wings, rice bowls, fries, burgers, noodles, poke bowls, sandwiches, seafood, grilled chicken, tacos, pizza, and comfort food favorites.As demand continues to rise for spicy condiments, Asian-inspired sauces, restaurant-style flavors at home, and premium gourmet condiments, SOSS Bros developed Spicy Creamy Soy to fit multiple food categories at once — functioning as a dipping sauce, drizzle sauce, wing sauce, sushi topping, burger sauce, marinade, and all-purpose flavor enhancer.“Consumers today want sauces that do more than just add heat,” said Hesham Hafez, founder of SOSS Bros. “They want creamy texture, umami flavor, versatility, and something that works across different types of food. Spicy Creamy Soy was built to deliver all of that in one bottle.”Unlike traditional soy sauce, spicy mayo, teriyaki glaze, garlic aioli, or standard hot sauce, Spicy Creamy Soy was developed to create a new fusion condiment category balancing creamy consistency, smoky spice, savory umami, and modern food culture trends.The launch comes as online food communities continue driving demand for viral sauces, spicy Asian-inspired flavors, dipping sauces for wings and fries, sushi condiments, burger toppings, and premium drizzle sauces frequently featured across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube food content, and restaurant culture.“People are putting this sauce on everything,” added Lance Ahmadian, co-founder of SOSS Bros. “From sushi and wings to burgers, noodles, tacos, fries, rice bowls, and late-night comfort food, we kept seeing customers use it in ways we never expected.”Founded by Hesham Hafez, Lance Ahmadian, and Karim Hafez, SOSS Bros continues expanding its lineup of flavor-forward condiments inspired by internet food culture, fusion cuisine, and modern comfort food trends.Spicy Creamy Soy joins the company’s growing lineup alongside Ranch Killer, Smoky Original, and Habanero Heat as the brand continues building momentum in the premium sauce and condiment market.The new sauce is now available for nationwide shipping through the company’s official website at https://sossbros.com/products/the-creamy-soy About SOSS BrosSOSS Bros is a modern sauce and condiment brand focused on creating bold, versatile flavors inspired by viral food culture, comfort food, and fusion cuisine. The company develops premium sauces designed for dipping, drizzling, marinating, cooking, and elevating everyday meals across multiple cuisines and food categories.

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