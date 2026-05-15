Catherine Prato-Lefkowitz to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catherine Prato-Lefkowitz, PhD, MSN, MBA, RN, CNE, nursing education leader and healthcare professional, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where she will share insights on strengthening nursing education, mental health care delivery, and building future-ready healthcare workforce systems.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their expertise, impact, and perspectives on modern healthcare delivery. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Prato-Lefkowitz will explore how nursing education pathways can be strengthened to better support healthcare system demands and patient care outcomes. She will also discuss integrating clinical practice with education and improving mental health and correctional care approaches through structured training and leadership development.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of how strong nursing education frameworks and hands-on clinical engagement contribute to safer, more effective healthcare systems.Catherine’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/catherine-prato-lefkowitz

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