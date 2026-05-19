Mr. Tire Founders Return with First-of-Its-Kind Tire Concept in Maryland

Joe & Fred Tomarchio: Debut New Tire Store in Maryland

Baltimore brothers and Mr. Tire founders Joe and Fred Tomarchio return with TiresOnly!, a first-of-its-kind tire concept opening June 13 in Finksburg.

We’ve seen the industry from every angle, and we knew there was a better way to do it.” — Joseph Tomarchio, JR

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baltimore-born entrepreneurs Joe and Fred Tomarchio, the founders behind one of the East Coast’s most recognized tire brands, Mr. Tire, are returning to the industry with a bold new concept designed to redefine the customer experience.The brothers opened their first tire shop in West Baltimore in 1970 at just 14 and 20 years old, building what would become a 26-location tire chain with over 300 employees before selling the company to Monro, Inc. in 2004. Following the sale, Joe Tomarchio remained on as Executive Vice President of Operations, overseeing more than 7,000 employees and 1,300 stores across 32 states before transitioning to a part-time role focused on acquisitions in 2014 and retiring in 2023. Joe and Fred Tomarchio are no longer affiliated with Mr. Tire or its current operations.Now, more than two decades later, Joe, 70, and Fred, 76, are launching Tires Only!, a first-of-its-kind concept store focused on speed, transparency, and a completely reimagined approach to tire service.“This has been a long-held vision,” said Joe Tomarchio. “We’ve seen the industry from every angle, and we knew there was a better way to do it.”Inspired by Formula One pit crews, Tires Only! introduces high-speed service lanes designed to get customers in and out efficiently, while maintaining precision and quality. The store also features 360-degree live camera systems, allowing customers to watch their vehicle being serviced in real time, creating a new level of transparency rarely seen in the automotive space. Unlike traditional shops, Tires Only! focuses strictly on tires, alignments, and custom wheels, eliminating unnecessary upselling and simplifying the customer experience. The business operates under a true owner-operated model, with experienced leadership in-store daily and the founders remaining actively involved in oversight and decision-making, reinforcing a return to an owner-operated business model in an industry increasingly dominated by large chains.To celebrate the launch, Tires Only! will host a Grand Opening Event on Saturday, June 13, from 10 AM to 1 PM at its Finksburg location. The business will be open during the event for tire, alignment, and wheel services.The event will feature a family-friendly, community-focused atmosphere with local vendors and activities for all ages. Guests can enjoy a petting zoo (Farmyard Friends On the Move), face painting (by Elizabeth), giveaways, live entertainment, and coffee (Sparkplug Mobile Coffee), snowballs (My Icy Delights), pizza & sliders (Bistro 91), breakfast items & Lion Mascot (Food Lion), all complimentary of Tires Only! with no purchase necessary. The event is designed to bring the community together while introducing a new kind of tire and alignment service experience built on speed, transparency, and customer trust.“We’re not just opening another tire store,” said Fred Tomarchio. “We’re introducing a completely different way of doing business.”The concept is designed not only to serve customers more efficiently, but to set a new standard for the industry moving forward.Event Details:Tires Only! Grand OpeningSaturday, June 13, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PMFinksburg Plaza: 3000 Gamber Road, Finksburg, MD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.