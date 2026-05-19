Core Biogenesis Wins C&T Allē Award for Peauvita™ Innovation

Peauvita™ earns industry recognition for its biomimetic approach to skin rejuvenation, stability, and biologically driven cosmetic innovation.

This award reflects not only the scientific innovation behind Peauvita™, but the broader shift occurring across the beauty industry toward biotechnology-powered actives...” — Tony Abboud, CCO

STRASBOURG, FRANCE, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Biogenesis announced today that its biomimetic skincare active, Peauvita™, has been awarded ‘Best Base Ingredient: Anti-Aging & Skincare’ at the 2026 Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards, recognizing innovation and scientific advancement within the cosmetics and personal care industry.

The award highlights the growing industry recognition of next-generation biotechnology ingredients capable of delivering clinically validated performance through biomimetic and plant-based innovation.

Developed using Core Biogenesis’ proprietary oleosome-growth factor platform, Peauvita™ combines biomimetic growth factor technology with plant-derived oleosome delivery systems designed to support skin rejuvenation, visible skin quality improvements, and enhanced ingredient stability.

Tony Abboud, Chief Commercial Officer of Core Biogenesis, accepted the award on behalf of the company during the official ceremony.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the C&T Allē Awards,” said Mr. Abboud. “This award reflects not only the scientific innovation behind Peauvita™, but also the broader shift occurring across the beauty industry toward biotechnology-powered actives capable of delivering measurable, biologically driven results.”

Peauvita™ is part of Core Biogenesis’ expanding portfolio of biomimetic growth factor technologies developed using plant molecular farming and oleosome delivery systems. The company’s platform focuses on creating highly stable, scalable, and ethically produced active ingredients for skincare and scalp care applications. The recognition comes amid increasing industry interest in regenerative beauty technologies, skin longevity science, and biotech-driven cosmetic innovation. Core Biogenesis continues to collaborate with global beauty brands, formulators, and manufacturers exploring next-generation solutions across skincare, scalp care, and longevity-focused beauty categories.

About Core Biogenesis

Core Biogenesis is a French biotechnology company specializing in biomimetic growth factors produced through plant molecular farming. Using proprietary oleosome delivery technology, the company develops next-generation active ingredients designed to combine efficacy, stability, sustainability, and skin compatibility for advanced cosmetic applications.

Focused on the future of regenerative beauty, skin longevity, and biotech-driven innovation, Core Biogenesis produces its active ingredients through scalable plant biofactory systems designed to offer ethical, traceable, and environmentally responsible alternatives to traditional biotechnology production methods.

Core Biogenesis is also Ecovadis Platinum certified, placing the company among the top 1% of organizations globally for sustainability performance and corporate responsibility.

For More Information, or Interview please contact:

Lili Gusto

PR Director, Core Biogenesis

lili@wordofmouthcommunications.com

+44(0)7903929846



Editor’s Notes:

Why It Matters

Growth factors are one of the most powerful anti-aging and skin-repairing actives available—but notoriously difficult to stabilize and deliver. Core Biogenesis’ proprietary system offers beauty brands, especially indie innovators, a clean, potent, and formulation-friendly solution with fast and measurable results.

About the Founder

CEO Alexandre Reeber, a science entrepreneur with a vision for unlocking biotechnology in everyday personal care. He co-founded Core Biogenesis to democratize access to regenerative proteins and reduce reliance on animal or synthetic sources.

Under his leadership, Core is helping beauty brands harness cutting-edge science without compromising on sustainability,efficacy, or transparency.

Your Skin Tells a Story... See How Core Biogenesis Helps Rewrite it

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