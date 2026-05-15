Dr. Nizam Razack, Neurosurgeon, Attorney, and Business Leader, Launches Republican Campaign for Congress, FL District 11

Bringing Real-World Discipline, Accountability, and Common Sense to Washington

Washington has lost its discipline and frankly, it’s lost its way” — Dr. Razack

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nizam Razack, a nationally respected board-certified neurosurgeon, attorney, educator, and business leader, officially announced his candidacy for the United States Congress in Florida’s 11th Congressional District.

Running as a Republican, Dr. Razack says his campaign is focused on restoring discipline, accountability, fiscal responsibility, and common-sense leadership to Washington at a time when many Americans believe government has become disconnected from the people it serves.

“Washington has lost its discipline and frankly, it’s lost its way,” said Dr. Razack. “I’ve spent my life in environments where excuses do not matter and results do. In the operating room, accountability is immediate. Failure is not an option. That is exactly the mindset we need in Congress today.”

A 26-year resident of Florida’s 11th District, Dr. Razack represents a true American success story. Born in India, he legally immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of three with only $20 in their pocket. Raised in Buffalo, New York, he built a life grounded in hard work, discipline, faith, education, and service to others.

Today, Dr. Razack is a husband of 31 years, a father of five, and a nationally recognized physician who believes it is time to give back to the country that gave his family the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.

Washington Has Enough Talkers. District 11 Needs a Proven Problem Solver.

Unlike career politicians, Dr. Razack brings decades of real-world leadership experience where decisions carry real consequences.

• Board-Certified Neurosurgeon

Performing complex brain and spine surgeries where precision, discipline, and accountability are essential, and where lives depend on getting it right.

• Attorney & Educator

Teaching healthcare law and finance while gaining firsthand insight into government overreach, regulatory burdens, and broken bureaucratic systems.

• Business Leader

Building and managing successful medical practices, creating jobs, meeting payroll, balancing budgets, and understanding the pressures facing working families and small businesses.

“In the operating room, there’s no spin only outcomes,” said Dr. Razack. “Washington could learn a lot from that.”

A Clear Plan. Real Priorities. Zero Excuses.

Dr. Razack’s campaign is centered on practical, results-driven solutions rooted in common sense not political theater.

1. Restore Fiscal Discipline

Dr. Razack supports reducing reckless federal spending, eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, and restoring accountability in Washington. He supports an America First foreign policy that prioritizes American citizens, protects national interests, and ends endless foreign entanglements that drain American resources.

He also believes Social Security and Medicare must be protected and strengthened for the millions of Americans who earned those benefits through decades of hard work.

2. Protect Healthcare Freedom & Florida Seniors

With Florida’s growing senior population, particularly in communities like The Villages, Dr. Razack believes the nation must prepare for the coming healthcare demands by strengthening medical infrastructure, reducing bureaucratic inefficiency, defending Medicare, and preserving access to quality care.

“Florida’s seniors didn’t just earn these benefits,” said Dr. Razack. “They built this country.”

3. Lower the Cost of Living & Strengthen the Economy

Dr. Razack’s economic plan includes:

• Tax incentives for small businesses

• American energy dominance through oil, natural gas, nuclear, and emerging technologies

• Addressing AI-driven workforce disruption

• Fighting rising insurance premiums and housing costs

• Expanding affordable housing opportunities

• Reducing dependence on foreign adversaries for critical infrastructure and supply chains

“A strong economy means nothing if hardworking Americans cannot afford groceries, insurance, or a roof over their heads,” Dr. Razack stated.

Dr. Razack also plans to focus on election security, medical freedom, public safety, and constitutional government.

A Campaign Built on Results — Not Rhetoric

Dr. Razack says his campaign will focus on substance over slogans and solutions over political gamesmanship.

“This campaign is about restoring competence, accountability, and common sense,” he said. “Talk is cheap. Results matter.”

Floridians interested in learning more, volunteering, or supporting the campaign can visit:

www.RazackforCongress.com

Media Contact:

Lou Marin

Email: Info@RazackforCongress.com

Phone: (321) 228-2800

Approved & Paid for by Razack for Congress

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