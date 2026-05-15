God's Chosen Children Inspires Young Readers Through Faith-Filled Poetry and Biblical Encouragement

GOD'S CHOSEN CHILDREN: Encouraging Bible-Based Poems for Youth by Jo Anne Meekins

Jo Anne Meekins shares uplifting Bible-based poems that empower youth to embrace their purpose, strength, and identity as God’s chosen children.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOD'S CHOSEN CHILDREN: Encouraging Bible-Based Poems for Youth by Jo Anne Meekins offers young readers a heartfelt collection of inspirational poetry rooted in Scripture, faith, and encouragement. Designed to uplift and empower children and teens, the book reminds youth that they are deeply loved by God, created with purpose, and capable of achieving great things through faith and perseverance.

A 2026 award-winning title from the International Impact Book Awards, GOD'S CHOSEN CHILDREN received honors in the Christian Children's Inspirational/Motivational category. Drawing inspiration from biblical figures such as Samuel, David, and Miriam, the collection highlights stories of individuals who discovered their purpose through trust in God and obedience to His calling.

Through poetic storytelling and faith-centered messages, Meekins encourages young readers to recognize their own value and develop confidence rooted in spiritual identity rather than fear or self-doubt. The book’s central message focuses on empowerment through faith, reminding children and teens that they are never alone in facing life’s challenges.

Incorporating themes of courage, hope, strength, and divine guidance, GOD'S CHOSEN CHILDREN creates an uplifting reading experience that speaks directly to the emotional and spiritual needs of today’s youth. Scripture passages, including Isaiah 41:10, reinforce the book’s reassuring message that God remains faithful and present in every circumstance.

Meekins wrote the collection to encourage children to seek God’s guidance early in life while building a strong spiritual foundation rooted in love, confidence, and purpose. Through relatable poetry and biblical lessons, she hopes to inspire young people to navigate challenges with faith and to understand that their lives hold unique meaning and potential.

The book is especially valuable for parents, educators, church leaders, and youth ministries seeking positive and faith-based resources for children and teens. Its encouraging tone and accessible style make it suitable for personal reading, devotional time, classroom discussions, or group study settings, and readers of all ages may also find inspiration in its timeless reminders of faith, resilience, and spiritual identity.

Jo Anne Meekins is an author committed to encouraging others through inspirational writing grounded in biblical truth and faith. Her passion for uplifting young people shines through in her poetry and message of hope, empowering readers to trust God’s plan for their lives while embracing their identity as His chosen children.

As conversations surrounding youth empowerment, mental wellness, and spiritual guidance continue to grow, GOD'S CHOSEN CHILDREN arrives as a meaningful and timely resource that offers encouragement, hope, and inspiration for young hearts seeking purpose and strength through faith.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/d0vw2OR

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