Shaken by God’s Love Shares a Powerful Journey Through Grief, Faith, and Healing After Loss

Shaken by God's Love: From Fear to Favor in Grief's Upside-Down World by Sue Vana

Sue Vana offers a deeply personal story of heartbreak, spiritual transformation, and hope following the devastating loss of her son to suicide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her emotionally powerful memoir, Shaken by God's Love: From Fear to Favor in Grief's Upside Down World, author Sue Vana shares a raw and deeply honest account of grief, faith, and healing after the tragic loss of her son, Niel, to suicide. Through vulnerability, reflection, and spiritual exploration, Vana invites readers into a journey that transforms fear, heartbreak, and doubt into a deeper understanding of God’s enduring love and presence.

Blending personal memories, scripture, dreams, and emotional insight, Shaken by God’s Love explores the devastating impact of loss while searching for meaning and hope amid overwhelming pain. Vana reflects on the collapse of familiar beliefs, relationships, and emotional stability following her son’s death while gradually discovering a faith rooted not in fear but in grace, compassion, and divine love.

At the center of the memoir is the memory of Niel himself. Through vivid storytelling, Vana brings readers into moments that reveal his kindness, humor, hidden struggles, and deeply compassionate spirit. His life and personality remain woven throughout the narrative, creating a moving portrait of love, loss, and the enduring bond between mother and son.

Vana was inspired to write Shaken by God’s Love as both a personal act of healing and a source of encouragement for others navigating grief, trauma, or spiritual uncertainty. Drawing from her experiences as a nurse, artist, and lifelong seeker of understanding, she combines emotional honesty with thoughtful reflection to offer comfort for readers facing life’s most painful moments.

The book speaks directly to individuals experiencing grief, loss, mental health struggles, or crises of faith. Readers searching for emotional healing, spiritual reassurance, or compassionate understanding may find comfort and hope within its pages.

Sue Vana brings authenticity, compassion, and emotional courage to her writing, creating a memoir that honors both sorrow and healing. After years spent caring for others as a nurse and later exploring art and theology, she channels those experiences into a deeply personal testimony about finding God’s love amid devastation. Through Shaken by God’s Love, she hopes readers will feel seen, understood, and reminded that healing and hope remain possible even in life’s darkest seasons.

As conversations surrounding grief, mental health, and spiritual healing continue to grow, Shaken by God’s Love stands as a timely and heartfelt reminder that love, faith, and human connection can continue to shine even through profound loss and brokenness.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0blOMPN2

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