Global Domination Unleashes a High-Stakes Thriller of Power, Control, and Relentless Pursuit

Global Domination by S. A. Martin

S. A. Martin delivers a gripping, action-packed novel where a regime threatens humanity, and two agents must confront corruption, fear, and impossible odds.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the intense and fast-paced thriller Global Domination, author S. A. Martin presents a chilling vision of power taken to its most extreme form. Blending international intrigue with high-stakes action, the novel explores a world where control is enforced not through loyalty, but through fear and dependency.

Global Domination introduces readers to a formidable antagonist, Dane Laüd, an exiled royal who has reclaimed power through a terrifying method of control. By distributing a drug that creates physical dependence with deadly consequences, Laüd ensures obedience across an entire population. When an international effort led by NATO fails to capture him, the threat appears contained until it resurfaces in an unexpected and far more dangerous way.

The story shifts to Los Angeles, where Agent Trent Walker uncovers evidence that Laüd has expanded his operation, introducing the same deadly substance into a vulnerable urban environment. As addiction spreads and chaos grows, the line between law enforcement and corruption begins to blur. With compromised officials and bought loyalties, Trent is forced into an uneasy alliance with Colonel Nick Logan, a man tied to the earlier failed mission. Together, they must navigate mistrust and rising tension as they work to dismantle a network built on fear, money, and manipulation.

The inspiration behind Global Domination reflects Martin’s interest in the fragility of societal structures when power is abused. By focusing on themes of control, corruption, and resilience, the novel explores how individuals respond when systems designed to protect them begin to fail.

This novel is ideal for readers who enjoy action-driven thrillers with complex characters and layered conflicts. It appeals to fans of espionage, crime, and high-tension narratives that blend global stakes with personal struggles.

Global Domination offers a relentless pace and a storyline that keeps readers engaged through unexpected twists and escalating danger.

S. A. Martin brings a sharp and cinematic style to the genre, crafting a narrative that balances explosive action with psychological tension. His ability to build suspense while exploring deeper themes positions this novel as a compelling addition to modern thriller fiction.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/04D1qZGA

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