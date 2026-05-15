Kyle Sokol, MD to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyle Sokol, MD, board-certified robotic surgeon and healthcare leader, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where he will share insights on rural healthcare transformation, robotic surgery innovation, and expanding access to high-quality surgical care in underserved communities.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Sokol will explore how mission-driven surgical programs can help struggling rural hospitals improve performance and expand patient access to advanced care. He breaks down how combining robotic surgery, strategic leadership, and community-focused healthcare models can strengthen critical-access hospitals and improve patient outcomes.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how innovative healthcare solutions can reshape access to surgical care in rural America.“Where you live should never determine the quality of surgical care you receive,” said Sokol.Kyle’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/kyle-sokol-md

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